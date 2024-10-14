YouScience Recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace in Utah by The Salt Lake Tribune

Employee-driven survey highlights YouScience's commitment to fostering a supportive, growth-oriented workplace culture

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience® , the leading technology provider dedicated to bridging the skills gap for students and employers, has been named a 2024 Utah Top Workplaces winner by The Salt Lake Tribune . The company earned this recognition for excelling in key areas such as employees feeling 'Respected & Supported,' 'Enabled to Grow,' and 'Empowered to Execute,' among others.

This honor is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an independent survey conducted by Energage LLC, a leading provider of employee engagement solutions. The confidential survey assessed key facets of the employee experience.

"We are very excited about this recognition because at YouScience, our people and their passion for our mission fuels everything we do," said Edson Barton, CEO, YouScience. "Being named a Top Workplace reflects the strong sense of community and shared purpose that defines YouScience. We prioritize open communication, continuous learning and growth, and professional development to ensure that every employee can thrive. We are committed to creating an environment where every team member can thrive both personally and professionally while contributing to work that is both deeply meaningful and impactful for individuals and the world."

YouScience is known for its innovative solutions that empower students and individuals to discover and align their natural talents (aptitudes) with real-world education and career opportunities. Central to this mission is YouScience® Brightpath , the company's comprehensive platform that uses performance-based assessments to uncover individuals' aptitudes, interests, and skills. By bridging the gap between education and the workforce, YouScience® Brightpath helps schools, employers, and governments better understand talent pipelines and create pathways that ensure individuals reach their full potential in the evolving job market.

"At YouScience, we've built a culture where exceptional communication, care, and collaboration are at the core of everything we do," said Jana Cahoon, Director of People Operations, YouScience. "In addition to the Energage employee engagement survey, another recent employee pulse check highlighted that our employees feel respected, included, and empowered. We take pride in fostering a culture where every team member feels valued and supported, which is why our people love working here."

To learn more about YouScience and its workplace culture

About YouScience

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath , connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 11,500 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide.

