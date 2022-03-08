YouScience Releases Career Insights Report on Women, STEM, and the Talent Shortage

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience , a leader in aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications that support college and career success, today announced the release of a new national report, Career Insights: Women, STEM, and the Talent Shortage . The insights are based on data gathered from the test results of more than 100,000 female high school juniors and seniors across the nation who completed a YouScience Discovery assessment. The findings uncover a significant career exposure gap for women, as their aptitude scores for STEM-related occupations far outweighed their self-defined interest in them.

According to a 2021 ManpowerGroup survey, talent shortages in the U.S. have more than tripled in the last ten years, with 69% of employers struggling to fill positions, up from just 14% in 2010. Globally, estimates show that by 2030, the talent shortage could reach 85.2 million people, resulting in the loss of trillions of dollars in economic opportunity for companies.

YouScience garnered the insights by analyzing student's self-defined interest in top careers versus their aptitude for success in those careers, including STEM and other high-paying opportunities. The data includes the top 50 most frequent career matches from a selection of 500.

Key highlights from the report conclude that women have:

More than 10x the aptitude than interest in careers in architecture and engineering

Nearly 4x the aptitude for careers in computers and mathematics than interest

31x more aptitude than interest for careers in installation, maintenance, and repair across numerous industries such as computers, automotive, telecommunications, and more

Nearly 13x more aptitude than interest for careers in production industries such as aviation, food processing, electrical, among others

Providing students early career exposure in key industries and providing insights as to where their natural talents lie can help reduce or eliminate the country's talent shortage. Self-bias and traditional career exposure through family, friends and media often limit student's, especially women's, perception and knowledge of potential college and career pathways.

"It's time to reimagine what careers women can pursue, and that starts in middle and high school," said Jeri Larsen, Chief Operating Officer at YouScience. "Our research shows today's young women have what it takes to be successful in a wide range of careers, but are not being guided to these careers. YouScience is here to help close that gap and help these important leaders of tomorrow start today."

YouScience Discovery is built on learnings from 50-plus years of scientific research, delivering the most accurate aptitude assessment and career guidance solution on the market. Biases are a natural part of human behavior. While common, they can be detrimental by limiting an individual's opportunities. YouScience Discovery connects natural talents with real-world careers, helping to eliminate natural biases and increasing access and equity. Performance measures of aptitudes go beyond a moment in time and help expand a person's vision of opportunity and potential.

For more information on YouScience and its solutions, please visit www.youscience.com . To download the full Career Insights: Women, STEM, and the Talent Shortage report, please click here .

