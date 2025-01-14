YouScience Releases New Book 'Preparing Tomorrow's Workforce' to Address Critical Career Navigation Skills Gap

Practical guide highlights career-connected learning strategies to bridge the gap between education and workforce readiness

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YouScience® , the award-winning college and career readiness platform powered by scientifically-backed aptitude data, announced the release of a new book, " Preparing Tomorrow's Workforce ." This practical guide provides a roadmap for equipping today's youth with the critical Career Navigation Skills needed to thrive in an evolving workforce shaped by AI, automation, and more.

The book, published by YouScience, is authored by Hans Meeder, an author, speaker, and consultant and serves as a Senior Fellow for Education and Workforce Innovation for YouScience. Prior roles for Mr. Meeder included Deputy Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education in the U.S. Department of Education and a policy advisor for the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee. Leveraging his experience and extensive research, Meeder provides a detailed framework for developing a sustainable talent pipeline and tackling the challenges of the future economy. He presents strategies for career and technical education (CTE) staff, principals, educators, and policymakers alike to implement career-connected learning approaches. This book highlights the significance of fostering self-awareness, career understanding, and decision-making abilities to establish pathways for student achievement and long-term workforce preparedness.

"Today's students are entering a workforce unlike any generation before them. 'Preparing Tomorrow's Workforce' provides insights to help schools and communities empower youth to navigate this shifting landscape and achieve their full potential," said Edson Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of YouScience. "It aligns perfectly with our mission to help individuals discover their unique aptitudes and connect them with meaningful, in-demand careers."

Key Takeaways from 'Preparing Tomorrow's Workforce' include:

The AI convergence: Emerging technologies like AI, robotics, and automation are transforming the workforce, making Career Navigation Skills essential for youth to succeed.

Emerging technologies like AI, robotics, and automation are transforming the workforce, making Career Navigation Skills essential for youth to succeed. Career-Connected Learning: Practical strategies enable students to explore and navigate personalized career paths that align with their strengths and interests.

Practical strategies enable students to explore and navigate personalized career paths that align with their strengths and interests. Collaboration is key: Schools and communities must work together to implement systems that develop these skills and prepare students for future workforce demands.

Schools and communities must work together to implement systems that develop these skills and prepare students for future workforce demands. Role of parents and caregivers: Families play a vital role in guiding students through the career exploration process and fostering self-awareness.

Families play a vital role in guiding students through the career exploration process and fostering self-awareness. Policy priorities: Policymakers should prioritize integrating Career Navigation Skills into education systems to support workforce readiness at a national scale.

'Preparing Tomorrow's Workforce' is now available for purchase through Amazon , offering a vital resource for creating meaningful change in education and workforce development and empowering the next generation.

For more information about the book or YouScience, visit: youscience.com/preparing-tomorrows-workforce/

About YouScience®

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 11,500 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide.

SOURCE YouScience