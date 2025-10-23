Youth Athlete of the Year: $21.6 Million Raised to Support Why Not You Foundation and V Foundation for Cancer Research

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal , the nation's leading professional fundraiser, proudly announces that $21,660,605 has been raised to support two incredible causes — the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research — as part of this year's Youth Athlete of the Year competition. The national event brought together inspiring young athletes, world-class mentors, and generous supporters to celebrate the power of sport, purpose, and community.

$21,660,605 Raised for Life-Changing Causes

Huge congrats to Tripp, the 2025 Youth Athlete of the Year winner

The funds raised will be split equally between the Why Not You Foundation, established by philanthropist and Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson and multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning artist Ciara, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano. The Why Not You Foundation is dedicated to fighting poverty through education initiatives that empower youth to lead with a why not you attitude. The foundation supports student access to equal education opportunities, children's health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today's youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research has awarded nearly $400 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America, competitively selected by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. V Foundation-funded researchers have been connected to over 1,000 clinical trials throughout their careers, relentlessly pursuing groundbreaking advancements in treatment, diagnostics, and prevention — all to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives.

Celebrating the Youth Athlete of the Year: Tripp

Amid the excitement of the charitable achievements, the ultimate trophy goes to Tripp, the newly crowned Youth Athlete of the Year . A standout competitor across football, lacrosse, and basketball, 13-year-old Tripp embodies the true spirit of athleticism — passionate, driven, and relentlessly team-oriented.

As the Youth Athlete of the Year winner, Tripp will:

Take home the championship title

Receive $25,000 to invest in his future

Be featured in a 3BRAND advertisement in Sports Illustrated

3BRAND: Where Sport, Style, and Purpose Unite

The Youth Athlete of the Year purpose-driven competition is an extension of 3BRAND, Russell Wilson and Ciara's youth lifestyle brand that blends performance, style, and purpose. Born from Wilson's passion for sport, music, and fashion, 3BRAND inspires young athletes to think and act with a Why Not You? attitude — encouraging confidence, character, and community.

A Winning Team of Mentors

Throughout the competition, an all-star lineup of professional athletes — including Thaddeus Bullard, Chaunté Lowe, Macklin Celebrini, Haleigh Washington, David Robinson, and Jim Everett — led workshops and mentorship sessions. These leaders helped young competitors sharpen their athletic skills, strengthen leadership, and build mental resilience both on and off the field.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The Youth Athlete of the Year campaign celebrates more than athletic talent, it honors perseverance, teamwork, and community spirit. Together, the athletes, mentors, and supporters have proven that greatness is fueled by purpose and generosity.

To learn more about the Youth Athlete of the Year competition, visit colossal.org/athleteoftheyear .

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through purpose-driven online competitions like Youth Athlete of the Year, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org . Who's Next?

