Youth Detention Center Sexual Abuse $38MM Verdict Likely Heading for New Trial, Says Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding

Lawsuit loan company restarts funding on YDC sex abuse cases effective immediately, despite the state of New Hampshire challenging the legality of the landmark verdict.

CONCORD, N.H., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that the landmark $38MM verdict against the New Hampshire Youth Detention Center (YDC) is most likely headed back to the courts on appeal. A jury initially awarded the damages to lead plaintiff David Meehan for the sexual abuse violations he endured at YDC in the 1990s.

Parties are due back in court on July 15 to file additional motions and make oral arguments. However, based on the state's unwillingness to accept the judge's proposal, the most likely scenario is a retrial. For victims of sexual abuse, having to go through a retrial forces them to relive their trauma all over again.

At stake for the state and its taxpayers is a large award that could be paid out from state coffers.

Possible appeals could throw the entire class of claimants in jeopardy if they do not opt into the settlement. A positive for opt-ins is a new bill signed into law by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu just last month which will increase the awards, offering larger compensation to the plaintiffs. The bill adds $60MM to the settlement fund while also extending the deadline for victims to file suit against their abusers.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, had this to say, "Legal-Bay was the first funding company to support victims of the YDC sex abuse litigation, and with the news of increased state legislative aid coming for opt-in clients only, we are initiating our YDC sexual abuse funding again immediately. Due to our close relationship with the entire class, we are refraining from further comment on the direction of the litigation at this time, but can state unequivocally that we continue to support all victims and their pursuit of justice."

Legal-Bay reports that the New Hampshire YDC litigation has approximately 1500 cases filed to date. When Legal-Bay began funding early on—when no other company would—there were just eight plaintiffs. The company says the other victims have David Meehan and Rus Rilee to thank for their courage to take on the state in what has become one of the most egregious criminal and civil violations of children's rights in U.S. History.

It doesn't end there, though, as YDC is not an isolated problem. Litigations all over the country are emerging, and the psychological damage inflicted upon so many is beyond what normal society can even comprehend.

