YOUTH ENRICHMENT BRANDS NAMES DUSTIN BERTRAM AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Enrichment Brands ("YEB"), the nation's leading youth activities platform offering camps, leagues, classes, schools and other programs, announced today the appointment of Dustin Bertram as its new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

In his new role, Bertram will oversee the growing portfolio company's finance team, leveraging his decades of experience to expand YEB's financial management capabilities. Additionally, his proficiency in mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental as YEB continues to expand its footprint and offerings.

"Dustin is a dynamic and talented leader who impressed us deeply with his inherent communication skills and thoughtful approach to team building based on the development of his team members," said Justin Hoeveler, CEO of Youth Enrichment Brands. "Not only is Dustin a perfect cultural fit, but his experience in building shared resources and driving successful mergers and acquisitions and his obvious hunger to take our financial organization to the next level has us all incredibly excited to have him on board."

Prior to making the move to YEB, Bertram served as Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance for Hydrobuilder Holdings, a leading omnichannel supplier and manufacturer in the agriculture space. His time there followed a distinguished banking career with Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, Merrill Lynch.

A MBA graduate of the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, Bertram currently resides in Chicago and will lead YEB's financial division from there. Reporting to Bertram in his new role will be YEB Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis Dorothy Moyer-Hoffman, Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions Michael Keene, and Vice President Corporate Controller Andrew Powelson, who served as interim CFO for YEB leading up to Bertram's hiring.

"I'm stepping into this new role at a pivotal time for this organization, as YEB's growth goals have never been more apparent or more attainable," said Bertram. "I'm grateful to be joining such a strong team and am appreciative of all the work Andrew Powelson has done as interim CFO for the past nine months, setting us on a positive trajectory to capitalize on from here. I look forward to playing a role in the continued evolution of this growing portfolio company."

To learn more about Youth Enrichment Brands, visit: https://www.yeb.com/about-us

About Youth Enrichment Brands:

Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) is the nation's leading youth activities platform. YEB's mission is to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. It achieves this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, music education, swim classes, and sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands comprises US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. YEB is headquartered in San Rafael, Calif. To learn more about YEB, visit YEB.com.

