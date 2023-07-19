YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER BRAND VOICE: OMAR APOLLO

Youth To The People

19 Jul, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth To The People, the pro-grade vegan skincare and lifestyle brand known for its innovative superfood and science-backed formulas, is proud to announce GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter Omar Apollo as its first-ever voice of the brand.

Apollo—a longtime fan of the brand's cult favorite Superfood Cleanser—will go "on air" as the voice of Youth To The People (YTTP), starting July 19th, with the re-launch of its Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream, and will step up to the mic for the brand's best selling Cleanser, Air-Whip, and upcoming category-expanding launches. 

"I'm so excited to be the first brand voice at Youth To The People," said Apollo. "I'm inspired by the brand and everything they bring to the skincare industry and beyond. I'm looking forward to sharing more about the products I love and use every day." 

Through upcoming digital and offline experiential campaign moments to be announced, Apollo will explore the mindsets of healthy skincare and radical acceptance—pillars that guide the brand in every decision they make—and how our connection to that mentality within our daily rituals can shape our future selves and serve as unconventional platforms for authentic expression, wellness, and creativity.

"We have always been inspired by Omar's creative talent and connection to his community," said Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes, Brand Founders. "He lives his truth and brings authenticity to everything he does, and through that inspires others to do the same. Beyond product, this is one of the most important missions of Youth To The People. We are so excited to welcome Omar as the first voice of the brand."

"Omar is a powerful yet relatable voice of his generation and shares many of the same values," said Gouzelle Ishmatova, Global Brand President. "When we learned he was a fan, we naturally gravitated toward a long-term partnership to truly integrate and realize his unique vision alongside ours." 

This year, YTTP expanded globally, recently launching in the UK with its first-ever retail experience in London. The brand has plans to enter into new skin and lifestyle categories as it grows its community worldwide.

ABOUT YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE
VEGAN PRO-GRADE VEGAN SKINCARE | SUPERFOODS + SCIENCE | CREATED IN CALIFORNIA

Vegan Pro-Grade Skincare made with unconventional superfood ingredients backed by innovative science for powerful results. Founded in 2015, Youth To The People continues its legacy as a California-based brand built on three generations of professional skin care expertise, research, and mindful activism. We are skincare for all.

Each Youth to the People product is created in California and dreamed up by our in-house product innovation team. Driven by the latest in skincare technologies, each product is stacked with activities at intentional percentages for optimal efficacy. Our main goal: create products that create positive change in your skin. We support non-profit leaders in climate, gender equity, racial equity, and human rights through our Good To The People fund for a just future and a habitable planet. 

