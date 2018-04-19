youtheory Health Supplement Brand Partners With Los Angeles Angels For 2018 Baseball Season

Whether watching a game at Angel Stadium or on television, Angels fans will be introduced to the youtheory supplement brand throughout the 2018 season. Because youtheory health and wellness supplements, including youtheory Collagen and youtheory Turmeric, can help consumers live their healthiest and fullest life at any age, athletes and their fans are an optimal target for youtheory.

"youtheory is thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Angels for this season as we support our favorite home team," said CEO, Darren Rude. "We are always looking for new opportunities to support and engage with our local community, and this is the best of both worlds."

In addition to the outfield wall sign at Angel Stadium, youtheory had a presence at all Spring Training games at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona and will be at the Angels 5k and Fun Run on April 21, 2018 where attendees will have the opportunity to sample youtheory products for themselves.

The Angels 2018 Home Opener was Monday, April 2, 2018 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

About youtheory

Nutrawise is a leader in nutritional dietary manufacturing based in Irvine, California. Nutrawise is focused on health and beauty with its youtheory health and beauty supplement brand. The entire youtheory line of products, including youtheory Advanced Collagen, youtheory Revive and youtheory Tumeric, are sold in over 50,000 retailers and health stores nationwide. youtheory believes in putting its principles and people first, while providing the highest quality products, service and value to its customers. For more information, visit http://www.youtheory.com , like us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/youtheorybeauty and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/youtheory.

About Angels Baseball

The Los Angeles Angels joined Major League Baseball as an expansion team in 1961 and have since gone on to win nine American League Western Division Championships, host three All-Star games and capture the 2002 World Series Championship. Over its 57-year history, the franchise also boasts four MVP's, two Cy Young winners, two Rookie of the Year winners, 37 Rawlings Gold Glove winners and 154 All-Stars. Visit the Angels online at www.Angels.com, follow on Twitter @Angels and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Angels. For media information, visit angelspressbox.com

