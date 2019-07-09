Youtheory® Introduces An Ancient Antidote To Modern Stress To Supplement Roster

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youtheory®, the Southern California based powerhouse supplement company, introduces Ashwagandha to its already all-star lineup of wellness products. Ashwagandha, also called Indian Ginseng, has been used in Ayurvedic practices for thousands of years to improve both physical and mental well-being. This stress remedy contains 1,000 mg of a full spectrum ashwagandha blend and 20 mg of ginger root, helping to promote a healthy response to everyday stressors.

The apoptogenic botanical is revered as nature's antidote to modern stress because it counteracts stress by responding to and balancing out your body's cortisol levels. The time-tested plant not only helps boost overall well-being and quality of life, but also helps to boost mental and physical performance.

"We wanted to create an emotional wellness supplement that people would trust and because ashwagandha has been around for centuries. It checked all the boxes we need to check," said Dr. Nick Bitz, Chief Scientific Officer. "Youtheory Ashwagandha combines two types of organic ashwagandha that have been clinically supported and tested to ensure that we are giving our customers the best ashwagandha on the market."

Because not all ashwagandha is created equal, Youtheory Ashwagandha is specially designed to help combat stress with a full-spectrum blend that includes a clinically supported dose of KSM-66® extract, the highest concentration of ashwagandha root extract available on the market, and organic ashwagandha root powder. Youtheory's Ashwagandha is always ethically sourced from local farmers and produced using "clean extraction technology" through which no alcohol or other chemical solvents are used in the extraction process to ensure the highest quality, maximum traceability and maximum efficacy.

The once-a-day supplement that is both soy and gluten free, is packaged in plant-based and vegetarian capsules and can be found to purchase via Youtheory and selected retailers including Sam's Club https://www.samsclub.com/.

For more information and to view the complete product line, visit https://youtheory.com/.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all. Our goal is to develop pure, safe and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty and overall well-being. We believe that our products are only as good as our ingredients, so we travel the world to source the highest quality raw material from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to shelf, we're committed to best in class manufacturing processes, guarantee purity, potency and traceability of every product that is made and put on the retail shelf. Learn more at youtheory.com.

