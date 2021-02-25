Youtheory® Launches Collagen+ Combo Line for the Whole Body

"Many people do not know that while collagen is vital to skin health, it also provides protein beyond the skin and throughout the whole body," said Dr. Nick Bitz, Chief Scientific Officer. "Our body's collagen decreases as we age. We formulated our line of bone, hair, skin, joint and heart tablets to include branded ingredients specific to each target area in addition to our specialty hydrolyzed collagen, working together to achieve optimal inner health."

The line uses easy-to-consume new mini-tablets, a preferred delivery format for customers. The products supply 2,500-3,000 mg of collagen, which is an effective dosage for a broad range of health conditions.

Bone Collagen+

Collagen is significant to bone structure, making up 30% of bone mass and 90% of the bones' non-mineral part. Bone Collagen+ uses hydrolyzed collagen, vitamin D3 and K2—the two essential nutrients commonly lacking in the modern diet—and multi-mineral complex Aquamin® to support healthy bone density, increase bone mineralization and replenish collagen.

Hair Collagen+

Hair follicles and their surrounding skin mainly consist of collagen as a foundation for healthy locks. With biotin, hydrolyzed collagen and bioactive keratin (Cynatine®), Hair Collagen+ reduces hair loss and improves hair strength, shine and brightness while replenishing collagen.

Heart Collagen+

The use of collagen can significantly improve artery elasticity. Collagen is a vital component of the cardiovascular system making up nearly 10% of the heart muscle and 50% of blood vessels. Heart Collagen+ provides hydrolyzed collagen, vitamin K2, and resveratrol that work together to support healthy blood flow, maintain flexible arteries and replenish collagen.

Joint Collagen+

Collagen plays an important role in joint health, making up nearly 90% of cartilage, 75% of tendons and ligaments, and 30% of bone. At its core, the joint structure is made of collagen. Joint Collagen+ supplies a blend of hydrolyzed collagen and Boswellia to provide fast-acting results for healthy joints.

Skin Collagen+

Collagen serves an important structural role in healthy skin, but gradually breaks down and diminishes over time. Skin Collagen+ features hydrolyzed collagen and CeraLOK™, a clinically studied phytoceramide (made from rice) that is considered the ultimate skin moisturizer. This revitalizing formula increases skin moisture levels and replenishes collagen to boost skin hydration.

