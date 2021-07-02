Youtheory Launches Daily Fat Burner Designed to Promote Healthy Weight Management

"Our modern lifestyle can hinder the amount of time a person has to dedicate to family, jobs, school and even fitness so an extra push can be welcomed to achieve weight goals," said Darren Rude, CEO. "Youtheory's Daily Fat Burner combined with a proper diet and lifestyle measures can get you back on track to becoming the best version of yourself."

Citrus fruits are bursting with nutrition. Although they are well known for their Vitamin C content, citrus fruits also supply polyphenol compounds that can help break down fat inside the body.* Capsimax helps support healthy metabolism to burn calories*, induce thermogenesis* with the additional benefit of appetite suppression.*

Daily Fat Burner supplementation is a viable option for reducing abdominal fat, waist and hip circumference, and body weight as well as improving inflammatory, glycemic, and oxidative status. The proprietary fruit blend when used in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet and sensible exercise, can help you look and feel your best.*

The easy-to-consume capsules taken twice a day make it simple for consumers to incorporate into their lifestyle. The product supplies 200 mcg of Chromium, 450 mg of Sinetrol Citrus Fruit blend, and 50 mg of Capsimax.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. Our goal is to develop pure, safe, and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty, and overall well-being. We believe that our products are only as good as our ingredients, so we travel the world to source the highest quality raw materials from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to retail shelf, we're committed to best-in-class manufacturing processes, guarantee purity, potency, and traceability of every product that is made and put on the shelf. Learn more at www.youtheory.com.

