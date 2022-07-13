Youtheory Partners with World Surf League to sponsor VANS US Open of Surfing Event in Huntington Beach, California

Health supplement brand joins as event partner of the largest action-sports festival in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youtheory® and the World Surf League (WSL) announced today their partnership for the VANS US Open of Surfing Event in Huntington Beach, California this year. The award-winning supplement brand is keen to have a strong relationship with the WSL in order to promote a more balanced and healthy lifestyle to fans and athletes alike.

"Youtheory is beyond excited to be partnering with the World Surf League for our shared vision in health and wellness," said CEO, Darren Rude. "We've always been big fans of surfing and how surf culture embraces the mind-body-spirit lifestyle, so when the opportunity came along for us to team up it was a no-brainer."

"We are excited to welcome Youtheory and their incredible line of health and wellness supplements to the World Surf League and the VANS US Open of Surfing," said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. "We know how important mental and physical health is, and we are thrilled to partner together with Youtheory to promote these benefits to our athletes and fans."

WSL fans will be introduced to the Youtheory® brand through displays and signage at the Huntington Beach Challenger Series event.

A leading brand in wellness, Youtheory® offers an array of supplements to boost internal health including its award-winning collagen, turmeric, and ashwagandha products. The collagen line helps boost protein intake, supports tendons and ligaments, and fight the effects of aging, ideal for any athlete. Additionally, Youtheory® Turmeric supports healthy inflammation response and antioxidant action to aid in quick recovery. And lastly, Youtheory® ashwagandha helps relieve modern stress naturally.

All Youtheory® products are created with the utmost integrity, authenticity, and quality. Youtheory is sold online and in 60,000+ retailers worldwide, including Canada, China, Dubai, France, Iceland, Japan, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all. Our goal is to develop pure, safe, and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty and overall well-being. We believe that our products are only as good as our ingredients, so we travel the world to source the highest quality raw material from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to shelf, we're committed to best-in-class manufacturing processes, guarantee purity, potency and traceability of every product that is made and put on the retail shelf. Learn more at youtheory.com

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning the undisputed World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world's best surfers on the world's best waves. WSL is comprised of the Tours and Competition division, which oversees and operates more than 180 global competitions each year; WSL WaveCo, home of the world's largest high-performance, human-made wave; and WSL Studios, an independent producer of unscripted and scripted projects.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com .

[email protected]

SOURCE Youtheory