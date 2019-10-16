Youtheory Racing Finishes Big With Season Championship At Best In The Desert Laughlin Desert Classic

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best In The Desert Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic Presented by Jimco was a Youtheory celebration as the team won the season championship. The #37 Youtheory truck took 2nd place, the #55 Youtheory truck got 3rd place and the #3 Youtheory truck finished 6th to give the #37 team the overall championship for the 2019 Unlimited Trick Truck Class season.

"We're excited for our first championship in the Unlimited Trick Truck Class and our 2nd championship for the team," said Darren Rude, team sponsor and Youtheory CEO. "And as 4th podium points champions finish for the championships in our driver's careers, I'm proud of all the hard work the team used to succeed.

The #37 Youtheory truck, driven by Jeff Terzo, took 2nd place this weekend and with that secured championship for the 2019 season in the Unlimited Trick Truck Class. The #55 Youtheory Truck, driven by Anthony Terzo, secured 3rd place in the race and the #3 Youtheory truck, driven by Andrew Whitehead, took 6th place giving them 3rd place in the overall points championship.

"We're proud to compete and win for the Youtheory Racing team," said Jeff Terzo, #37 Youtheory truck. "Our team put it all on the line and we're happy to come away with the checkered flag!"

This marks Best In The Desert's fourth year in Laughlin, Nevada for this race. Unlike past years, this was the final race of the season for the Car/Truck/UTV community, so class championships were on the line. The course was very tight and technical so for the trucks knowing when to push the envelope and when to be smooth and steady was a tricky balance.

