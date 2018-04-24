YouTube Is Now Only One Voice Search Away With Cox Contour

YouTube app customers can use the voice remote or press the Contour button and then select the 'apps' menu. When using the voice remote, users simply need to say the word "YouTube" at the beginning or end of their voice command. Examples include:

"YouTube, show me make-up tutorials"

"Find party dip recipes on YouTube"

"YouTube, show me clips from the 2018 'Oscars'"

"Watch 'Carpool Karaoke' on YouTube"

"By integrating YouTube into our Contour platform, we're providing simple access to more live, On Demand and internet content in one place," said Pat Esser, President of Cox Communications. "More than 60 percent of Cox customers say they watch YouTube videos weekly, and now it's even easier for them to enjoy watching their favorite YouTube videos on the biggest screens in their homes."

Cox customers can also access their YouTube channel subscriptions, playlists and saved videos through Contour. Multiple YouTube accounts can be synced, and household members can easily switch back and forth between their YouTube accounts without signing in and out.

We're committed to making our products and services accessible to all customers. For more information, visit cox.com/accessibility. To access YouTube on Cox Contour, customers simply need a compatible Contour receiver and a Cox High Speed Internet Service.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. For 10 years, Cox has been recognized as a best operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity 12 times. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.

About YouTube

Launched in May 2005, YouTube allows billions of people to discover, watch and share originally-created videos. YouTube provides a forum for people to connect, inform, and inspire others across the globe and acts as a distribution platform for original content creators and advertisers large and small.

