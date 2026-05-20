YouTube Is the World's #2 Search Engine. AI Chatbots Cite It Zero Percent of the Time. A 5W audit of 15 buyer-intent queries finds 109 cited sources -- and not a single YouTube video. The same searches surface 30-plus creator videos on YouTube itself.

5W audit of 15 buyer-intent queries finds 109 cited sources — and not a single YouTube video. The same searches surface 30-plus creator videos on YouTube itself.

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billions of consumers use YouTube to decide what to buy. AI engines, when asked the same questions, act as if it does not exist.

That is the finding of Creators & AI Visibility, a research audit released by 5W, the AI Communications Firm, examining where the creator economy fits inside the AI answer surface.

5W ran 15 buyer-intent queries — the language real buyers use, like "best retinol for beginners" and "Whoop vs Oura" — across five verticals: Beauty, Tech/SaaS, Personal Finance, Health & Wellness, and Travel. Every cited source was coded by type. The result: across 109 ranked citations in the text-first retrieval surface tested, zero YouTube videos appeared.

Run those same queries against YouTube directly, and the platform returns a deep, current library — more than 30 creator-led videos from dermatologists, financial analysts, and category specialists.

The audit produced four additional findings:

Topic specialists beat mega-influencers. The creators with the deepest authority are board-certified dermatologists and single-category reviewers, not broad lifestyle stars.





The creators with the deepest authority are board-certified dermatologists and single-category reviewers, not broad lifestyle stars. In B2B SaaS, vendors own 87% of the cited surface. Where independent video is absent, the brand with the most structured text content shapes the answer.





Where independent video is absent, the brand with the most structured text content shapes the answer. Text-based user-generated content crosses into AI answers — video does not. Medium, Quora, and Reddit-adjacent content surfaced repeatedly. YouTube did not. The gap is a format gap.





Medium, Quora, and Reddit-adjacent content surfaced repeatedly. YouTube did not. The gap is a format gap. In personal finance, citation half-life is measured in days. Rate-sensitive categories cited almost exclusively articles published within the prior two weeks.

"YouTube has never been more important to how consumers research products. AI engines have never been more important to how buyers decide," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "The fact that the two barely intersect in text-first retrieval is one of the largest visibility gaps in the market right now."

The full audit is available at https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/creators-ai-visibility/.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations