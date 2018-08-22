YouTube, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to launch September fundraising campaign for gaming creators to give back

St. Jude PLAY LIVE, a program that allows creators to stream video games while raising money for kids at St. Jude, has raised more than $10 million in the last four years. For the first time, YouTube gaming creators will pioneer fundraising for St. Jude using YouTube's newest fundraising features.

In anticipation of this initiative, YouTube creators recently visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where they toured the hospital, played games with St. Jude patients and experienced the St. Jude mission firsthand.

"Seeing the smiles that video games put on kids' faces when they're going through the battle of their lives put everything into perspective for me," said Mari Takahashi from Smosh Games. "The video games bring joy to these kids while the money we raise will bring hope for a cure. Being a part of this initiative is something that I'm so proud of, and I'll never forget the experience I had when I visited St. Jude. It's a place filled with hope."

Families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"We're so proud to be teaming up with YouTube creators to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is focused on better treatment, understanding, and resources for childhood cancer," said Kelly Merryman, Vice President of Content Partnerships at YouTube. "Through this new collaboration, YouTube creators can help raise awareness and funds for St. Jude directly on YouTube, making it easier than ever for their communities to get involved."

"YouTube is helping pave the way for how we can work with creators to leverage their platforms to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This innovative way of using technology to bring people together coupled with contributions made through St. Jude PLAY LIVE on YouTube helps us work towards our mission of ending childhood cancer, together."

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. YouTube gaming creators that are pioneering this initiative include AbdallahSmash026, Aphmau, AtomicMari, Blessious, Funhaus, IGN, ItsFunneh, JeromeASF, KreekCraft, LaurenzSide, Noahj456, and Smosh Games. YouTube will be covering all transaction fees for this campaign.

To get involved and support St. Jude during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, visit stjude.org/together. Learn more about St. Jude PLAY LIVE on YouTube here.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following St. Jude on Twitter (@stjude) and subscribing to its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

About YouTube



Launched in May 2005, YouTube's mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. We believe that everyone deserves to have a voice, and that the world is a better place when we listen, share and build community through our stories. YouTube is a Google company.

