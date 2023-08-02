YouTube TV Now Available to WOW! Customers, Offers Substantial Savings for Most Robust Video Option To-Date

Best-in-class live TV streaming service accelerates company's broadband-first strategy and reimagines the delivery of WOW!'s video experience

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced YouTube TV is now available to its entire footprint. Earlier this year, WOW! signed an agreement with Google to offer YouTube TV as its live television offering, allowing consumers to purchase WOW!'s fastest, most reliable Internet, together with the industry-leading streaming service, for significantly less than the cost of a traditional cable subscription and all on one convenient WOW! monthly bill.

WOW!'s residential video customers can take advantage of special promotional offers to purchase YouTube TV with its robust channel lineup and add-on content services, including Spanish-language packages and NFL Sunday Ticket, now exclusively offered by YouTube and YouTube TV, along with interactive features such as the ability to catch up with key plays, multiview, check out real-time stats, and more.

"By bundling YouTube TV with WOW! Internet, we continue to execute on our broadband-first strategy and further uphold our commitment to deliver an exceptional WOW! experience for new and current customers," said Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW!. "We pride ourselves in offering the best products at the best value and we believe this will be a game-changer for our customers looking for a robust TV experience at a much lower cost than traditional cable."

WOW! customers that sign up for YouTube TV can benefit from:

Access to YouTube TV's industry-leading live TV streaming service

More than 100 channels, including add-on Spanish language packages

Add-on NFL Sunday Ticket, which includes interactive features such as multiview and key plays

Unlimited cloud DVR storage without the need for a set-top box

Including special promotional offers, existing WOW! video customers who switch to YouTube TV could save, on average, as much as $600 per year compared to a traditional cable subscription*

per year compared to a traditional cable subscription* The convenience of bundled internet and YouTube TV on one bill

No long-term contracts

WOW!'s award-winning customer experience

WOW!'s fast, reliable fiber-rich internet

*As of 1/2023. Annual average savings based on a study by SmithGeiger of the published cost of comparable standalone cable in the top 50 Nielsen DMAs, including all fees, taxes, promotion pricing, DVR box rental and service fees, and a 2nd cable box.

To learn more about WOW! and how to bundle YouTube TV into your current bill, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels through a simple and award-winning experience. Viewers have access to local and national live sports, breaking news, shows, movies and more, and can tune in on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). With over 5 million subscribers and trialers, YouTube TV offers features such as unlimited cloud DVR storage space, the ability to view key sports plays, hide spoilers and check out real-time stats.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.