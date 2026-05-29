Yozma Announces Landmark Football Partnership for 1st Anniversary

Partnership with the Belgian Red Devils marks a major step in Yozma's global brand evolution.

DENVER, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark its first anniversary, Yozma has announced a landmark partnership as the North America regional dirt-bike partner of the Belgian Red Devils. The partnership marks a major milestone in Yozma's evolution from an electric dirt bike brand into a broader outdoor lifestyle brand focused on exploration and boundary-breaking experiences.

Yozma 1st Anniversary Campaign

"This partnership is more than a celebration of our first year; it is a declaration of our future," said Zach, Head of Brand and Marketing at Yozma. "By connecting with the passion of sport, we aim to strengthen Yozma's identity as a symbol of exploration and outdoor lifestyle culture."

The campaign will include a content series focused on breaking limits and kinds of community-driven events throughout the Yozmasports social media. These activations are designed to bring Yozma's "dare to explore" spirit closer to both football fans and outdoor adventure riders.

As part of the anniversary campaign, Yozma will also launch a limited flash sale, allowing more riders to experience its electric dirt bike lineup, including the Yozma IN 10 and Yozma IN 10 Pro, for both teens and adult riders, offering a cleaner alternative without sacrificing the thrill of traditional off-road riding.

As Yozma launches its 1st anniversary campaign alongside its landmark partnership with the Belgian Red Devils, Yozma enters a new chapter of global growth, cultural relevance, and outdoor lifestyle expansion.

Celebrate With Yozma

Yozma's 1st anniversary campaign is now live, featuring exclusive promotions, community events, and special anniversary rewards.

Official Website: https://yozmasport.com/pages/anniversary-sale

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Yozma/page/B1462508-B3A6-4684-9BCA-1CA7F35CC1E4

About Yozma:

Yozma is an electric dirt bike brand focused on developing high-performance, eco-friendly off-road vehicles for modern riders. Combining innovative electric technology with premium design and rider-focused engineering, Yozma creates electric dirt bikes for teens and adults seeking a smarter and more exciting riding experience.

Follow us on Social Media:

Tiktok: @yozma_sport

Instagram: @Yozmasport

Facebook: YozmaSport

SOURCE Yozmasports