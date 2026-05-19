Yozma Launches IN 10 Pro Electric Dirt Bike in Matte Black for the Growing Electric Off-Road Market

DENVER, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for electric off-road vehicles continues to rise across the U.S., Yozma IN 10 offers riders an accessible entry point into electric dirt biking. Following the growing popularity of the IN 10 among electric off-road riders in the U.S., Yozma has officially introduced the IN 10 PRO, gained attention from MTBR, Racer X Online, and Electric Cycle Rider.

The Yozma IN 10 Pro is powered by a 5500W peak brushless motor delivering 220 N•m of torque, providing strong acceleration and top speeds of up to 50 MPH.

Yozma IN 10 Pro

The new matte black finish and refined rider-focused engineering create a sophisticated aesthetic that appeals to modern enthusiasts seeking lightweight performance.

Extended Range & Battery

Equipped with a 60V 27Ah lithium-ion battery, the Yozma IN 10 Pro delivers up to 60 miles of range on a single charge. With a 6-7 hour charging time, riders experience minimal downtime between trail sessions, making it practical for extended off-road adventures.

Versatile Design

Riders can choose from three riding modes based on their skill level or riding conditions. The bike also includes a reverse gear, making it easier to move and control in tight spaces. Designed to support riders up to 330 lbs, the Yozma IN 10 Pro accommodates both teens and adults entering the electric off-road market.

Market Positioning

With rising gas prices and growing interest from younger riders seeking cleaner, quieter alternatives to traditional dirt bikes, Yozma bridges the gap between gas-powered dirt bikes and recreational e-bikes, offering cost-effective, genuine off-road capability without compromising on environmental impact or noise levels.

Availability

The Yozma IN 10 Pro(Black) is now available in the US.

Official Website: https://yozmasport.com/products/in-10-pro

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FSZCM2R5?th=1

Media Contact

Company: Yozmasports

Contact: Zach

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://yozmasport.com/

Country: USA

SOURCE Yozmasports