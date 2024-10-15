YPC and Chinese youth in GBA create the sound of friendship that lasts long

News report from GDToday. 

The delegation of the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) embarked on a tour of Guangdong province starting this early October, with stops in places like Shenzhen.

Aside from all these fun moments discovering the Greater Bay Area, these young teens, however, did not stop their pace as a youth choir, fighting minutes and seconds preparing for the 2024 Global Bay Areas Chorus Bridge Guangzhou Concert, a joint performance with the Guangdong Experimental School Choir.

How did they feel about the different facets of China on the trip? After days of exchanging ideas and rehearsing, did the team find new inspiration for their performance? Let's find out in the video.

SOURCE GDToday

