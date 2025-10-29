YPF and Globant Advance a Major Project to Transform and Optimize the Supply Chain with AI Solutions

Digital Suppl.AI is the joint platform driving YPF's Supply Chain transformation, composed of 46 AI agents across eight agentic solutions to optimize sourcing, inventory, contract, and supplier management.





The project is built on Globant's groundbreaking AI Pods model — teams combining AI agents supervised by human experts to develop agentic solutions with higher productivity and faster time-to-market.





The goal is to reduce operational frictions, enhance productivity and process efficiency, and scale capabilities across the entire supply chain.





The initiative aligns with YPF's Vision 2030, focused on achieving greater efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainability.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YPF and Globant today announced their launch of Digital Suppl.AI, an agentic AI-based transformation platform designed to modernize the supply chain of Argentina's leading energy company.

YPF and Globant today announced their launch of Digital Suppl.AI

The platform features eight agentic solutions aimed at optimizing strategic and highly manual processes. In this first phase, developments will focus on procurement and inventory management, two key areas for business competitiveness. The project is being executed under Globant's new engineering subscription model, AI Pods. These AI Pods combine artificial intelligence agents supervised by Globant experts, who will develop 46 specialized agents focused on specific activities. The AI Pods will increase productivity and speed in platform development while enabling the integration and orchestration of purchasing, inventory, contract, and supplier management processes.

Through a design rooted in automation, vast data utilization, and natural language interaction, the platform provides personalized user experiences, simplifying operations and improving decision-making.

Digital Suppl.AI goes beyond simple automation — it can learn and evolve with every interaction, ensuring operations are executed faster, more efficiently, and in alignment with company policies. What once required manual processes can now be completed through fluid chat interactions with agents; scattered operational tasks are managed via contextual and assisted automation; fragmented data becomes end-to-end traceability in purchasing and contracting; and reactive decisions are replaced by real-time strategic recommendations. These agentic solutions will shorten process cycles, optimize costs, and boost productivity, allowing people to focus on higher-value initiatives.

"We're proud to help one of Argentina's flagship companies redefine the future of Supply Chain in the energy industry. Globant's new AI Pods system — where humans supervise AI agents — will enable YPF to accelerate its developments and stay ahead of future challenges," said Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO of Globant.

"Our goal is for Argentina to export more than 30 billion dollars by 2031. Now, execution is our responsibility — and to be efficient in management, we need the right tools. This project with Globant is key to having those tools in place. It's up to us to advance the projects that will enable the transformation of the country's productive matrix," said Horacio Marín, President and CEO of YPF.

"With Digital Suppl.AI, YPF will have state-of-the-art AI-powered developments at its service, and will be able to capture value in key areas," added Fernando Montero Bolognini, CEO of Globant's Energy & Telecommunications AI Studio.

Through its Energy AI Studio, Globant has been deeply involved in the design and development of the Digital Suppl.AI platform and in the challenge of integrating data across YPF's entire structure and value chain. The project also includes comprehensive consulting services for developing a value management strategy focused on Supply Chain and cultural change management, ensuring that technological innovation translates into sustainable results and genuine organizational transformation.

This partnership with Globant as a technology ally strengthens YPF's 4x4 Plan, aimed at improving efficiency across all operations to position the company as a globally competitive energy player and support Argentina's goal of surpassing USD 30 billion in exports by 2031.

About YPF

YPF is Argentina's leading energy company and the country's top producer of shale oil—ranking as the largest shale oil operator in the world outside the United States. With a presence across the entire energy value chain, YPF operates in Vaca Muerta, leads in refining and electricity generation, invests in renewable energy, and manages a nationwide network of more than 1,600 service stations.

For more information, visit www.ypf.com

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

SOURCE GLOBANT