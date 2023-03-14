YuanTech Solar Delivers its First Shipment to Brazil

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, announced its first shipment to the Brazilian market on March 10, after obtaining the INMETRO certification in Brazil earlier this year. The high-efficiency YTM550P-72/M modules will be used in local commercial and industrial PV projects. YuanTech Solar is steadily expanding its global business footprint as its products are widely recognized by customers worldwide.

The product being marketed in Brazil is 550W PERC 72-cell module, which is also one of the most popular products on the market today. The module is preferred by Brazilian owners and developers of large ground-mounted projects as well as by installers of commercial and industrial rooftop projects, as it has a broad range of applications, and proven transport and installation solutions. The product's high system compatibility significantly reduces the initial installation costs and streamlines subsequent operation and maintenance.

Mr. Xie Jian, Founder and CEO of YuanTech Solar, said that cross-regional cooperation is the test of the service quality of YuanTech Solar's overseas sales team. We hope that through efficient service and quick resolution, we can enhance mutual understanding and maintain a closer partnership in the future.

In addition, the Brazilian client will continue to purchase YuanTech Solar's 670W modules and work with the Chinese PV manufacturer on more large-scale projects.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

SOURCE YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.