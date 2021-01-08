Yuanyuan’s Adventure Episode Ⅴ: Contemporary Development

By the end of the 1970s, Taiwan was counted among the "Four Asian Tigers" that boasted dynamic economic development. Chinese traditional culture was also fully revived in Taiwan after residents were freed from the oppression and cultural repression of the Japanese colonists.

With a history of more than 1,000 years, Mazu culture is representative of Chinese traditional culture and an important symbol of Chinese marine culture. Mazu or Ma-Tsu, literally referring to "maternal ancestor," is also known as "Mazupo" ("Granny Mazu") in east China's Fujian Province, where her hometown is located. The goddess and patroness of the sea, who is believed to protect fishermen and sailors, has been widely worshiped in Taiwan ever since a large number of Fujian residents came to the island in the Qing Dynasty. Nowadays, Mazu culture is an important part of local residents' folk lore.

Due to historical reasons, Taiwan, which shares indivisible blood ties with the Chinese mainland, has been separated from the Chinese mainland for more than half a century. The ultimate reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is not only an inevitable trend, but also the expectations of compatriots on both sides.

The Chinese mainland upholds the basic state policy of "peaceful reunification; one country, two systems" towards Taiwan, adhering to the "1992 Consensus", firmly opposing "Taiwan independence", as well as maintaining, consolidating and advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations under the one-China principle to realize reunification.

The Anti-Secession Law passed in 2005 provided a solid legal guarantee for curbing and cracking down on "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, deterring external elements' interference, and promoting the development of cross-Strait relations. A series of measures giving equal treatment to Taiwan compatriots, including the "31 Measures" and "26 Measures" introduced in recent years have laid a solid foundation for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the realization of reunification.

The deep-rooted longing for home looms large over the shallow Taiwan Strait. Only when reunification is achieved can compatriots across the Strait realize the Chinese Dream.

