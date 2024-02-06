Limited-Edition Packaging and Special Events Support Texas Beautification Initiatives

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Yuengling Company announced a 2024 partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) – a nonprofit organization that empowers Texans to keep our communities clean and beautiful. To celebrate the second year of working together, Yuengling is donating $1 per Yuengling Traditional Lager case sold, up to $50,000, to KTB.

Yuengling and Keep Texas Beautiful Renew Partnership For 2024 (PRNewsfoto/D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc)

Now through March 2024, Texans can purchase Yuengling Lager in special promotional packaging on 12-pack, 12-ounce cans throughout the state. Emblazoned with the Lone Star State's symbol, each can includes a unique QR code that, when scanned, will immerse consumers in a digital Keep Texas Beautiful experience, inclusive of details for a second annual Yuengling Beautification Day, and how to make a donation: Yuengling.com/KeepTexasBeautiful

"We are grateful to continue our partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, an organization that shares our devotion to enriching the communities we operate in, to deepen our relationship with Texans and keep our communities clean," said Debbie Yuengling, 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

To kick off the second year of Yuengling's Keep Texas Beautiful campaign, the brewery will be hosting exclusive sampling events at fans' favorite stores, restaurants, and bars, where the limited-edition cans will be available for purchase.

"We are honored to have Yuengling as a partner, committed to showcasing KTB through high visibility packaging and promotions," said Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. "For over 50 years, we've pledged to make Texas a better place to live, work, and play, and this campaign helps bring our mission to life."

As part of the campaign, Yuengling and KTB will host a community beautification event on March 2nd in San Antonio to celebrate the history of Texas' independence and inspire Texans to keep the community clean. Chris Flores, a full-time social media content creator (@eatmigos) and Yuengling Brand Ambassador, will be engaging his followers throughout the campaign to promote involvement within the San Antonio region.

"The Yuengling Company has established a strong partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful and we are excited to continue the momentum," said Pat Pikunas, General Manager of The Yuengling Company. "We are proud to brew locally in the country's largest beer market and are looking forward to advancing our work to give back to the community here in Texas."

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the oldest brewery in America, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states. You can experience Yuengling in Pottsville, PA, by taking a free tour of America's Oldest Brewery and visiting our Museum & Gift Shop. Also, dine, shop, and enjoy our year-round and seasonal-selection of beers at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen in Tampa, FL. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About Keep Texas Beautiful

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a network of dedicated Texans working together to make our state the best place to live, work and play. KTB equips local partners and affiliates with the tools they need to build vibrant, engaged communities. KTB sponsors and coordinates education, cleanup programs, and provides recycling access to rural and underserved communities across the state. A 501(c)3 nonprofit, KTB leads nearly 300 affiliates and reach 17 million Texans annually.

