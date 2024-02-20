Yuengling Brings Back Bock as Seasonal Offering for 195th Anniversary

The Oldest Brewery in America to Release Yuengling Bock in Select Markets, the Pottsville Museum & Gift Shop, and at the Tampa Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 195 years of brewing great beers milestone, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. is bringing back a late winter and spring favorite, Yuengling Bock. The limited release will be available to legal drinking age customers in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, OH, IN, KY, NY Yuengling Bock will be available in 12-pack (12 oz) cans, and on draft in ¼ barrels in select markets starting mid-February, until supplies last.

Yuengling Bock has a deep brown color and flavorful malt-forward taste, while balanced with European Noble hops. For inspiration, the brewery reached into its archives and based this all-new label and package design on the Yuengling Bock labels from the early 1940's.

"Bock beer is a nod to our rich German heritage," said Jennifer Yuengling, 6th generation family member of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "As long ago as the 1400s, bock beer was brewed in the Northern German city of Einbeck. This rich, malty beer started gaining popularity and is now enjoyed broadly across the globe, especially during cooler months."

Yuengling Bock was previously re-launched in 2008 as a draft-only seasonal offering. It was the first time a Bock beer was produced by Yuengling in nearly 40 years. It returned the following year in draft and package in 2009, in conjunction with Yuengling's 180th Anniversary. The brand was retired in 2014 and is now back after 10 years to be enjoyed for the brewery's 195th Anniversary.

"Yuengling Bock is one of our most popular beer styles from our past, and we continue to receive requests to bring it back. We expect this limited time offering will surprise and delight our loyal Yuengling beer drinkers," said Jennifer Yuengling.

PA and FL "First Pour" Tasting Events: Starting later this week, Yuengling Bock fans in Pennsylvania and Florida can attend "First Pour" tasting events and stock up on Yuengling Bock, just as this limited time item first becomes available.

Yuengling Museum & Gift Shop, Pottsville PA

On Fri. Feb. 23, join us from 5 – 7 p.m. to enjoy Yuengling Bock on the day it first becomes available for draft sale and for the purchase of cases of 12-pack (12 oz) cans. There will be live music, soft pretzels, and limited-edition Bock tee shirts for sale to celebrate this exclusive 195th Anniversary release with fellow Yuengling Bock fans. Check our website for hours of operation to take a free Brewery Tour of America's Oldest Brewery and explore our Yuengling Brewery Museum & Gift Shop.

Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, Tampa FL

Newly opened in 2023, the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, located on the grounds of the Yuengling Tampa Brewery, will be the only location in Florida to purchase and enjoy Yuengling Bock. Join the fun on Thurs. Feb. 29, 4 – 9 p.m., for a special 'Leap Year" beer celebration. Guests are encouraged to make a reservation for dining and to join us for a draft at the bar. Visit the Draft Haus Gift Shop to purchase 12-pack (12 oz) cans to go and limited-edition Bock tee shirts.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the oldest brewery in America, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states. Experience Yuengling in Pottsville, PA by taking a free tour of America's Oldest Brewery and visiting our Museum & Gift Shop. Also dine, shop, and enjoy our year- round and seasonal-selection of beers at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen in Tampa, FL.

