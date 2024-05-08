Yuengling Releases Limited-Edition Team RWB Stars & Stripes Lager Cans to Honor Veterans

Yuengling Unveils New Design for its 195th Anniversary and Stars & Stripes Program

POTTSVILLE, Pa., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced the return of limited-edition Team Red, White & Blue Stars & Stripes cans. The Traditional Lager cans support Yuengling's partnership with military veteran nonprofit Team Red White & Blue (Team RWB) as part of Yuengling's Summer Celebration Yuengling's Summer Celebration the brewery's annual initiative supporting our nation's heroes and military veterans.

Starting today, the limited-edition Yuengling Lager 12-ounce cans will be available for fans of legal drinking age through the summer in 12-pack and 24-pack cans. The special cans are available for purchase at stores, restaurants and bars across the brewery's current 26-state-footprint.

The new 2024 cans are emblazoned with a bold new red, white and blue thematic, and both the Stars & Stripes and Team Red, White & Blue logos. These high visibility cans and packaging are just one of the many ways Yuengling values and pays tribute to the service men and women in our country.

The annual release of the special cans marks the start of summer, and the height of Yuengling's Stars & Stripes program activity. Lee Brice , multi-Platinum selling American country music star, highly decorated songwriter, and official Brand Ambassador for Yuengling Traditional Lager, is once again headlining a free, family-friendly concert celebration in Yuengling's hometown of Pottsville PA on July 13, 2024.

"As the Oldest Brewery in America, our 195th milestone is special, and we take great pride in this year's new Team RWB design on our important flagship Lager cans," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member. "We are grateful to partner with Team Red White & Blue, an organization that shares our devotion to the men and women that have served as our nation's heroes."

"The Stars & Stripes cans that feature our logo is a great visibility-builder for Team RWB," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team Red, White & Blue. "We are honored to partner with Yuengling and receive their generous support through their Stars & Stripes program. Their donations enable us to enrich the lives of veterans and provide opportunities to help them build healthier lifestyles for years to come."

"Over these past years, I've come to know more and more of the Team RWB members, and I continue to be impressed with their efforts in building America's leading health and wellness community for veterans," said Lee Brice. "I applaud Yuengling's efforts to support Team Red White & Blue with these limited-edition Lager cans and look forward being part of the American pride and enjoyment that these cold Yuengling beers will bring all summer long."

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the oldest brewery in America, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states. Experience Yuengling in Pottsville, PA by taking a free tour of America's Oldest Brewery and visiting our Museum & Gift Shop. Also dine, shop, and enjoy our year-round and seasonal-selection of beers at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen in Tampa, FL. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page , follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram , or visit www.Yuengling.com .

About Team Red, White and Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB offers veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. Team RWB believes that a strong focus on mental and physical health impacts every aspect of life and is essential for veterans to unlock their full potential. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

About Lee Brice:

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling "Memory I Don't Mess With," which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track "One of Them Girls," "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, "I Hope You're Happy Now" won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee's album, Hey World, has been certified Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. Lee kicked off 2024 with an intimate acoustic tour, the Me & My Guitar Tour, and recently released his latest single, "Drinkin' Buddies" with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.

