Yuengling To Celebrate 195th Anniversary with Free Lee Brice Summer Concert

The Oldest Brewery in America Brings Epic Day-Long Summer Festival Back To Historic Downtown Pottsville July 13, 2024

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 195 years of brewing great beer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the Oldest Brewery in America, and the Pottsville Area Development Corporation (PADCO), announced today the highly anticipated return of its Stars & Stripes Summer Celebration concert. The epic day-long event will take place in Historic Downtown Pottsville on July 13, 2024. The concert is part of the brewery's Stars & Stripes program —Yuengling's annual initiative to support our nation's heroes.

Yuengling 195th Anniversary Stars & Stripes Summer Celebration With Lee Brice and Team Red, White & Blue

Lee Brice, multi-Platinum selling American country music star, highly decorated songwriter, and official Brand Ambassador for Yuengling Traditional Lager, is headlining the free, family-friendly 2024 concert celebration. The event is also part of Yuengling's year-long support of longtime partner, Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB)—a nonprofit forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans.

"What could be better to highlight our Stars & Stripes Summer Celebration than the return of Lee Brice to Pottsville, on the 195th day, of the 195th year of Yuengling brewing great beer for every taste," said Debbie Yuengling, 6th generation family member of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "Yuengling is honored to partner with PADCO and Team RWB to support veterans, while creating a special day for our local community."

First celebrated in 2019, and brought back in 2022, Yuengling's Stars & Stripes Summer Celebration will bring several thousand Yuengling and Lee Brice fans alike to this year's day-long concert celebration. Fans will enjoy performances at three separate stages including the Yuengling Brewery Stage; Arch Street Stage; and the Main Stage, as well as having the opportunity to shop dozens of artisan vendors on Mahantongo and 2nd Streets, food trucks along Progress Avenue and three beer gardens along the festival's route. Attendees will also enjoy a fireworks display, courtesy of the City of Pottsville, immediately following Lee Brice's performance.

"With the success of the most recent 2022 celebration, we all have high expectations to once again bring this larger-than-life event together for our community," said Savas G. Logothetides, Executive Director, Pottsville Area Development Corporation. "Lee Brice attracts music fans from all around the East Coast, so it's a fantastic opportunity to bring together both our local community, and visitors from across the region, to enjoy a great day of family fun, and experience all that Pottsville has to offer.

"Headlining Yuengling's Stars & Stripes Summer Concert is one of the highlights of our touring season," said Brice. "I'm eager to be part of 195 years of Yuengling history and rock with Yuengling fans in Pottsville to celebrate America, our veteran community, and Team Red, White & Blue."

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the oldest brewery in America, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states. Experience Yuengling in Pottsville, PA by taking a free tour of America's Oldest Brewery and visiting our Museum & Gift Shop. Also dine, shop, and enjoy our year- round and seasonal-selection of beers at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen in Tampa, FL. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About Lee Brice

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling "Memory I Don't Mess With," which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track "One of Them Girls," "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, "I Hope You're Happy Now" won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee's latest album, Hey World, has been certified Platinum and features current radio single "Save the Roses" which has amassed over 19 million on-demand streams to date. Brice is set to kick off his acoustic tour, the "Me & My Guitar Tour" in February 2024.

About Team Red, White and Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB offers veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. Team RWB believes that a strong focus on mental and physical health impacts every aspect of life and is essential for veterans to unlock their full potential. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

