Yum China's Popular Children's Day Promotions Highlight its Innovative Approach to IP Collaboration

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China", NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that in celebration of Children's Day in China, over 4 million toy set meals have been sold this year as of June 2.

Building on its long-term collaboration, KFC China teamed up with Pokémon again this year, offering six new Pokémon toys for this year, designed to appeal to fans of all ages. The exciting lineup included a Gengar memory game, a popular gaming toy; a Pikachu CD player and a Mimikyu spinner that incorporates image recognition and voice recognition technology; and a Pokémon-themed hand-eye coordination trainer that encourage physical activity. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut continued its partnership with Sanrio, the IP owner of Hello Kitty, and launched an adorable series of beach-themed Sanrio toys, including a Hello Kitty-themed music player.

Yum China has a long history of collaborating with popular IPs on toy releases and creative marketing campaigns, spanning more than two decades. Leveraging its deep insights into Chinese consumer preferences and market trends, Yum China has been able to design and launch products that carry broad appeal and resonate deeply with Chinese consumers.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 15,000 restaurants under six brands across more than 2,000 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.