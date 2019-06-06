YuMe to Celebrate Batman 80th Anniversary with Launch of Exclusive Batman DZNR Series

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - YuMe Toys, an award-winning toy brand committed to inspiring big imaginations and dreams around the world, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new Batman DZNR Series (pronounced 'Designer'), an exclusive line of specialty Batman chibi plush. As the 80th anniversary of the famed Caped Crusader draws near, the new Batman DZNR Series features artwork meant to highlight and celebrate the rich history of this world-renowned hero.

Batman has taken on many variations over time that have kept fans in suspense. YuMe has selected some of Batman's most iconic iterations to design and curate a collection worthy of the hero's devoted fandom. The seven designs that make up the core of the Batman DZNR Series will be released weekly on Walmart.com beginning July 1, 2019.

Offering a fresh take on traditional plush, the Batman DZNR Series provides core Batman fans a high-quality, collectible line that pays tribute to the iconic Batman comic legacy, while also showcasing and celebrating more modern Batman designs that both classic and new fans will appreciate. The line also includes a special Walmart.com exclusive inspired by the Batman Golden Age comics.

"Batman is one of the most beloved and recognizable superheroes of all time and we took great care to meticulously design and create the Batman DZNR Series to ensure that the line truly honors Batman's legacy," says Michael Kwan, CEO, Maxx Marketing. "We believe that the unique designs and quality of the chibis capture the essence of Batman and will make excellent additions to any collection. We look forward to launching more high-end, licensed chibi plush lines for fans around the world to enjoy."

The Batman DZNR Series will be available in 7" chibi plush gift boxes starting at $14.99 at Walmart.com/Batmans80th.

ABOUT MAXX MARKETING

Maxx Marketing is a full-service, global licensing and merchandising solutions provider. As an industry leader with specialized skills in monetizing IP and extending entertainment properties through thoughtful, innovative and authentic products, Maxx delivers the highest value return for some of the world's most recognizable brands. In addition to its brand marketing agency DNA, Maxx has seven creative hubs, an R&D center, insights-led product development capabilities, and total supply chain infrastructure, enabling turnkey product solutions in over 100 markets worldwide. Learn more about Maxx Marketing at www.maxx-marketing.com

ABOUT YUME

YuMe Toys, is an award-winning global toy brand that dreams of bringing people together through imagination, fun, and entertainment. YuMe, inspired by the word meaning "to dream" in Japanese, is recognized for its highly stylized plush and toy lines which have gained strong momentum in North America, Europe and Asia since 2018. The YuMe brand designates the highest quality soft toys featuring Warner Bros. Consumer Products' most popular entertainment brands including JK Rowling's Wizarding World/Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts franchise, DC Universe, Scooby Doo, Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry and the studio's most iconic horror movie titles.

