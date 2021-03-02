YumEarth Expands Distribution to Target Stores Nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers of allergy-friendly organic treats, YumEarth, announces today the expansion of its national footprint with the introduction of the brand's Organic Gummy Fruits in Target stores nationwide. The retailer previously carried the brand's beloved seasonal candies, but Target shoppers can now purchase these delicious treats year-round.

YumEarth's mission is to make allergy-friendly treats more accessible so that everyone can enjoy special, shareable moments. Expanding into Target stores nationwide allows the brand wider access to a range of consumers seeking treats they can feel safe enjoying themselves and sharing with their loved ones. As the number of consumers with food allergies is on the rise, YumEarth has partnered with FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the world's leading food allergy research advocacy and education organization, to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies. YumEarth's Gummy Fruits will feature FARE's teal and white "Proud Supporter" emblem on the packaging and YumEarth will donate a portion of the proceeds of these specially marked products directly to FARE. YumEarth is the first brand to display this emblem.

YumEarth's core products are free of the top 8 allergens, non-GMO, gluten-free and made with simple ingredients. YumEarth's full delicious collection of yummy treats includes giggles, pops, gummy bears, fruit snacks and more, all are free from high fructose corn syrup and artificial dyes.

"Target has been a key retail partner for YumEarth's seasonal products throughout the past 5 years," said Sasha Auguste, Head of Marketing of YumEarth. "We are delighted that our seasonal treats have resonated with the Target consumer and will now be available for candy lovers to enjoy year-round. With allergy incidents on the rise, we are proud to offer yummy treats parents can feel safe giving to their kids and families, allowing all to participate in life's sweet moments!"

For more information visit YumEarth.com or follow the brand's Instagram page for additional news and innovations, @yumearth. You can also find YumEarth's Easter Giggles and Easter Gummy Fruits at Target and Target.com now!

About YumEarth Founded in 2007, YumEarth seeks to make better sweets. Using simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or coloring, most of YumEarth's products are USDA Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, free from the top 8 allergens, vegan, and made without high fructose corn syrup. YumEarth specializes in making organic candy that adults love and parents can feel good about giving to their children. The mouth-watering organic candy from YumEarth is available in many national and local stores, as well as online. For more information visit www.yumearth.com.

