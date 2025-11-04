Beloved Allergy-Friendly Candy Brand Adds Festive New Treats and Returning Favorites to Make Spirits Bright

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YumEarth , the brand known for its yummy allergy-friendly treats made from simple, organic ingredients is spreading holiday cheer with the launch of its Advent Calendar alongside festive new seasonal offerings and returning fan favorites. Guided by its mission to make life's moments little sweeter, simpler and filled with joy, YumEarth continues to reimagine classic candies with ingredients families can feel good about. Like the rest of the brand's lineup, these seasonal treats are allergy-friendly, free from artificial dyes, and non-GMO, and so everyone can join in the holiday fun without compromise.

YumEarth Unwraps Sweet Holiday Treats with New Advent Calendar

This year, YumEarth is introducing several festive firsts that bring fresh twists to classic holiday traditions:

Advent Calendar : A joyful, worry-free countdown to Christmas, with whimsical "12 Days of Christmas" illustrations and daily surprises like Organic Chewys and Sour Littles.

: A joyful, worry-free countdown to Christmas, with whimsical "12 Days of Christmas" illustrations and daily surprises like Organic Chewys and Sour Littles. Chocolate Snowman : A 2oz Fair Trade Certified cocoa figure that's both a festive centerpiece and a sweet stocking stuffer.

: A 2oz Fair Trade Certified cocoa figure that's both a festive centerpiece and a sweet stocking stuffer. Peppermint Puffs : A soft, refreshing twist on the holiday classic and individually wrapped for easy sharing.

: A soft, refreshing twist on the holiday classic and individually wrapped for easy sharing. No-Bake Cake Pops Kit: Roll, dip, and decorate 18 holiday pops (no oven required). Includes no-bake cake mix, vanilla frosting mix, chocolate coating, pop sticks, and peppermint lollipops (when crushed make for the perfect sprinkles!).

YumEarth's returning seasonal favorites include Organic Candy Cane Lollipops, Organic Blue Raspberry Candy Canes, Organic Classic Candy Canes, Organic Mini Candy Canes, Organic Snowflake Gummy Fruits, and the Gingerbread House Baking Kit.

"We're more excited than ever to celebrate the holidays with families everywhere," said Sasha Auguste, VP of Marketing at YumEarth. "Our holiday classics have been a tradition on shelves and in homes for years, and this season we're adding even more joy with festive treats that bring flavor, fun, and worry-free sweetness to every celebration."

The YumEarthAdvent Calendar will be available this month at Whole Foods Market for $23.99, as well as online at Amazon and YumEarth.com. In addition, the Chocolate Snowman and Peppermint Puffs will be available at Whole Foods, Amazon.com and YumEarth.com . The No Bake Cake Pops Kit, Gingerbread House Kit can be found on Amazon.com and YumEarth.com . Seasonal classics will return to shelves nationwide at retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Kroger, Thrive, and Amazon. For more information on YumEarth, please visit www.yumearth.com .

About YumEarth

YumEarth was created by families for families with a mission to make life's moments a little sweeter, simpler, and filled with joy. Since 2007, YumEarth has crafted a wide variety of allergy-friendly treats ranging from lollipops and gummies to chewy candies and fruit snacks using organic, non-GMO ingredients. All products are made without artificial dyes, high fructose corn syrup, or the top common allergens (peanuts, gluten, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, soy, and sesame), making them sweets you can feel good about sharing with the whole family. YumEarth is available online and in national and local retailers across the country. To learn more, visit www.yumearth.com or follow along on Instagram @yumearth .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chloe Schwartz | Carissa Bass

[email protected]

516-941-5671

www.startrco.com

SOURCE YumEarth