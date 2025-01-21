YumEarth is Bursting with New Flavors: Introducing Sour Littles and Duo Pops

Allergen-Free Candy Brand Does It Again With New Yummy Treats

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet surprises ahead! YumEarth, the beloved candy celebrated for its variety of organic, allergy-friendly sweets, is introducing two exciting new products to its lineup: Sour Littles and Duo Pops. Designed with everyone in mind, these treats deliver mouthwatering flavors while staying true to YumEarth's commitment to creating worry-free, fun-filled moments for everyone to enjoy.

YumEarth continues to raise the bar for allergen-free candy with playful, innovative treats designed for everyone to enjoy. Sour Littles offer a fresh twist on a beloved tangy candy, delivering a zesty, mouth-puckering punch in Blue Raspberry, Lemon, and Strawberry - perfect for sour candy lovers. Duo Pops bring a nostalgic twist and double the fun, featuring an outer candy shell that gives way to chewy, candy-filled centers bursting with flavor combinations like Cherry Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Strawberry Lemon. Both treats are thoughtfully crafted to be free from the top 9 allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, soy, sesame, and gluten), made with certified organic, non-GMO, vegan ingredients, and are completely free of artificial dyes—ensuring every bite is as safe as it is delicious.

"We're proud to continue to meet the growing demand for inclusive, worry-free treats that prioritize both safety and incredible taste," said Sasha Auguste, VP of Marketing at YumEarth. "Everyone deserves to enjoy life's sweetest moments without compromise, and Sour Littles and Duo Pops are perfect examples of our commitment to creating allergen-friendly candies that deliver bold flavors, transparency, and fun for all ages."

YumEarth Sour Littles are available now on Thrive Market, iHerb.com, Amazon, YumEarth.com, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, and other select retailers. Duo Pops are available on Amazon, Thrive Market, iHerb, YumEarth.com, Sprouts, and other select retailers. For more information on YumEarth, please visit www.yumearth.com.

About YumEarth

Founded in 2007, YumEarth sought to make better sweets. Using simple ingredients and no artificial dyes, YumEarth's products use organic and non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free, free from the top 9 allergens, and are made without high fructose corn syrup. YumEarth specializes in making organic candy that adults love, and parents can feel good about giving to their children. The mouth-watering organic candy from YumEarth is available in many national and local stores and online. For more information visit www.yumearth.com or follow along on Instagram @yumearth.

