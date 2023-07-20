YuMOVE Announces Its Brand Story

From 15 years of scientific research to U.K.'s #1 veterinary joint supplement brand and now the American Kennel Club's official joint supplement

ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's (AKC) official dog joint supplement, announces its brand story based on 15 years of scientific research.

The Brand's Inspiration

YuMOVE is the UK's #1 veterinary joint supplement brand YuMOVE is the official dog joint supplement of the American Kennel Club

Few things are more special than the bond between a human and their dog. That bond, specifically between a Chocolate Labrador named Charlie and his owner John Davies, inspired John to partner with nutritional scientist John Howie and embark on a mission to help pets everywhere lead their most active life, for life.

Their mission soon hit close to home as Charlie was starting to slow down with age and was showing signs of joint stiffness. After trying many of the options on the market, nothing seemed to help Charlie. That caused John Davies and John Howie to obsess over the idea of creating an exceptional and high-quality joint supplement – and thus YuMOVE was born.

The Brand's Story

Over 15 years of scientific research later, YuMOVE dog joint supplements now supports over 2 million dogs a year globally1 and is the UK's #1 veterinary joint supplement brand.2 YuMOVE's Joint Care scientifically-proven formula delivers results in just six weeks3or there's a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied. YuMOVE is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, including YuMOVE's unique, and sustainably sourced ActiveEase® Green Lipped Mussels from the crystal-clear waters of New Zealand.

In March 2022, the American Kennel Club (AKC), the governing body of dog sports in the United States, and leading advocate for dogs, announced YuMOVE as the AKC's official dog joint supplement sponsor.

"We're delighted to work with the American Kennel Club, becoming their official dog joint supplement sponsor," said Fiona Hope, CEO of Lintbells – Home of YuMOVE. "It was 15 years ago that we launched the business in the United Kingdom at a local dog conformation show. Since then, we have played an active role in dog conformation, flyball and agility communities, and have worked closely with them over this time to develop and produce new products to support these active dogs."

"Our mission is clear. We want dogs globally to live their most active life, for life," continued Hope. "YuMOVE'S story is exciting. One built on science and evolving all the time."

Be Part of the Story

YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code "YuMOVEMENT" for a one-time purchase.

Learn more: YuMOVE. Read what customers are saying: Trustpilot . Watch YuMOVE's latest commercial: YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs.

Footnotes

1YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.

2Kynetec VetTrak April 2023. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through veterinary wholesalers.

3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE Joint Care for Young Dogs.)

4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

