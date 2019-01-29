Yung C. Wu, Ph.D. Recognized for Excellence in Chemistry

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yung C. Wu, Ph.D., is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With a career of excellence spanning over 35 years, Dr. Wu retired in 1995, having served as a research chemist with the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Maryland, for well over two decades. Starting out as a research chemist with the Portland Cement Association in Skokie, Illinois, in 1958, he joined IBM as a research chemist at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York, in 1963. Prior to his work with the National Institutes of Standards and Technology, he also contributed his skills as a research chemist to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee from 1966 to 1967.

A noted expert in his field, Dr. Wu has done considerable work in the areas of pH, conductivity and thermal safety. He is also the inventor of an absolute determination of electrolytic conductivity and a sample simulator for breath alcohol testers. As a result of the groundbreaking research he has conducted, he has also been widely published, contributing a number of articles to professional journals and even authoring a book. He notably co-authored "Molality-Based Primary Standards for Electrolytic Conductivity" in 2001. A longstanding member of the American Chemical Society, Dr. Wu currently maintains affiliation with Sigma Xi in order to keep abreast of developments in his field.

Born in Guangzhou, China, Dr. Wu grew up during the war with Japan. Due to how difficult gaining acceptance to universities could be at the time, he put considerable effort into selecting his field of study. Settling on chemistry over engineering because fewer people were studying chemistry, he earned a Bachelor of Science from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou in 1947. Immigrating to the United States in 1950 to continue his education, Dr. Wu subsequently obtained a Master of Science from the University of Houston and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Chicago.

Having accomplished much over the course of his career, Dr. Wu is most proud of the work he did solving a particularly challenged problem with sulfuric acid. Furthermore, for excellence in his career, he was presented with an IR 100 Award by Industrial Research Inc. in 1989. In light of all his accomplishments, Dr. Wu has previously been selected for inclusion in the 57th and 58th editions of Who's Who in America.

