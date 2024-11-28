YunoJuno Recognised as Best International Contractor Provider, Revolutionising Global Freelance Management

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno , the innovative platform transforming how businesses compliantly source, manage and pay a global contractor workforce, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best International Contractor Provider at the annual Contracting Awards in London, solidifying its position as a global leader in contractor workforce management solutions.

The award comes at a critical time when businesses are increasingly relying on flexible, global talent to drive innovation and maintain competitive advantage. YunoJuno's comprehensive platform has distinguished itself by offering a seamless, end-to-end solution that simplifies the complex processes of finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors across international borders.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to revolutionising how companies connect with contractor talent worldwide," said Runar Reistrup, CEO of YunoJuno. "Our commitment to providing a seamless, compliant, global hiring experience that helps businesses deliver quality and agility beyond geographical boundaries has been key to this achievement."

YunoJuno platform's core solutions include:

- All-in-one Freelancer Management System (FMS) to source, onboard, manage and pay a global workforce

- Unrivalled Global Talent Marketplace: Access to on-demand skills from a diverse pool of pre-vetted, high-quality freelance professionals

- Integrated Global Payment Solutions: Simplified international payments with support for multiple currencies

- Built-in Global Compliance and Risk Management: Robust systems ensuring legal and financial compliance across different international jurisdictions

Driven by the mission to unlock the true potential of flexible talent, YunoJuno has emerged as a pivotal player in the contractor management ecosystem, aligning HR, Talent, Procurement and Finance teams. The platform serves a wide range of industries, from technology and creative sectors to consulting and digital marketing, enabling companies of all sizes to build flexible, future-fit, high-performance teams.

"Winning this award is not just a milestone for YunoJuno, but a testament to the evolving nature of the future of work," added Joao Martires, Chief Operating Officer at YunoJuno leading global expansion. "We're witnessing a global shift towards more flexible, skills-focused, project-based employment and our platform is at the forefront of this transformation."

The award highlights YunoJuno's significant achievements in addressing the growing challenges of international freelance workforce management. With businesses increasingly adopting remote and hybrid work models, platforms like YunoJuno are becoming essential tools for organisations looking to boost their competitive advantage and respond with agility to changing economic conditions.

The platform's success is backed by its ability to solve critical pain points for both businesses and freelancers. Companies gain access to global talent without the administrative complexities and risk, while freelancers benefit from a transparent, fair, and efficient marketplace.

Looking forward, YunoJuno plans to continue investing in human-led technological innovations, expanding its global talent network, and enhancing its platform's capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce.

For media inquiries or further information about YunoJuno's award,

please contact:

Katey-Rose Gregory

Content Marketing Lead at YunoJuno

[email protected]

About YunoJuno:

YunoJuno is the all-in-one solution to find, hire, manage and pay contractors and freelancers globally. Built as a Freelancer Management System with direct sourcing included and plug-in options, YunoJuno takes the work and risk out of working with contractors.

Combining a Freelance Management System with an elite marketplace of 100,000+ industry vetted contractors and an on-hand delivery team, YunoJuno helps reduce costs, hiring times and protect against misclassification. With integrated tools and automation, businesses can now accurately classify workers quickly, compliantly and on a global scale.

www.yunojuno.com

SOURCE YunoJuno