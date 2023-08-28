YuppTV secures broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023

YuppTV to telecast Asia Cup 2023 in 70+ countries.

ATLANTA, Aug, 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuppTV, an Over-the-Top (OTT) South Asian content provider, today announced that it has secured broadcasting rights from Disney Star, the global rights holder, for the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Asia Cup 2023. The cricket tournament will be played in the One Day International (50-overs) format between August 30 and September 17, 2023.

For the first time, the Asia Cup will be hosted by more than one country, the matches being held across Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Competing for the title, the tournament features six nations including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal, with a total of 13 matches to be played across Multan, Lahore, Pallekele and Colombo. YuppTV has bagged the telecast rights for the Asia Cup 2023 for 70+ countries, in regions such as, Continental Europe, Australia, Malaysia and Southeast Asia (Except Singapore).

Commenting on securing the digital telecast rights for the Asia Cup 2023, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV said, "We are thrilled and delighted to announce that YuppTV is all set to bring the digital telecast of the 16th edition of the Asia Cup to viewers across the globe, this year. Poised to be an action-packed spectacle, the Asia Cup 2023 is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and billions of supporters and fans will gear up as the titans of the world of cricketing vie for supremacy and go head-to-head to become the ultimate champions of Asia."

Harry Griffith, Head of Acquisitions & Syndication, Sports, Disney Star, commented, "We are delighted to continue our long-term association with YuppTV, we are committed to delivering the widest possible reach for Asia Cup 2023. Fans from over 70 countries can now follow all the action on YuppTV."

Organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), this year's Asia Cup will feature 13 matches with final taking place in Colombo on September 17, 2023. The much-awaited and most anticipated match between India and Pakistan, one of the greatest cricketing rivalries, is set to take place on September 2, 2023.

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ movies and 100+ TV shows in 14 languages.

Visit  https://www.yupptv.com/cricket for more information.

