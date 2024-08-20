Yura Co.,Ltd signs MOU with Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle for Electrical Design Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yura Co.,Ltd (CEO Dae Yeol Ohm) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Co.,Ltd (CEO BangShin Kim) to introduce Yura's advanced e-CAD system, 'CADvizor,' for wiring harness design. Through this strategic partnership, Yura Co.,Ltd aims to significantly enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of Tata Daewoo's wiring harness design process, marking a crucial turning point for the sustainable growth of Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Co.,Ltd.

[From left: Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle R&D Director (Myungsik Seo), YURA Co.,Ltd Head of IT Business Division (Jungtae Kang) during the signing ceremony]

CADvizor is an advanced Electrical CAD software tailored for electrical design, offering specialized libraries and design services essential for creating wiring harness diagrams, particularly for electric vehicles (EVs). This software will elevate the precision and efficiency of Tata Daewoo's electrical design tasks. Moreover, CADvizor's diverse modules are designed to innovate and streamline the wiring harness design process, leading to substantial gains in overall efficiency.

This MOU further solidifies the collaboration between Yura Co.,Ltd and Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Co.,Ltd, as both companies combine their technological expertise to develop more innovative and competitive products. Yura Co.,Ltd anticipates that this partnership will lead to significant advancements in the field of electrical design, allowing the company to deliver even greater value to its customers.

SOURCE Yura Co.,Ltd