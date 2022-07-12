Yuvo Health and Fidelis Care Submit Value-Based Payment Contract for Federally Qualified Health Centers

— Partnership to Tackle Social Determinants of Health, Reward Better Health Outcomes —

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuvo Health , a leading technology-enabled administrative and managed-care solution for community health centers, together with Fidelis Care , New York State's largest Medicaid managed-care provider offering high-quality, affordable coverage for children and adults, today announced the submission of a value-based payment (VBP) contract to the New York State Department of Health that supports the provision of quality, affordable care to historically marginalized and vulnerable populations.

The arrangement engages FQHCs, community-based organizations, and Fidelis Care in a unique partnership to tackle social care needs by advancing Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) interventions as managed-care services, with the opportunity to mitigate food, housing, transportation, and socio-economic insecurities experienced by patients served by Yuvo Health's FQHC members.

"We are thrilled to establish this partnership with Fidelis Care with whom we share a personal passion and corporate mission for providing and caring for all New Yorkers," said Cesar Herrera, CEO and co-founder of Yuvo Health. "Our special collaboration marks a significant milestone for our FQHC partners, as we now can unlock the gates to meaningful VBP revenue that were traditionally inaccessible to them."

The arrangement, which is a two-year partnership starting as a Level 1, upside-only arrangement and evolving as a Level 2 mitigated-risk arrangement, incentivizes improved population-health outcomes and reduced avoidable hospital utilization through a total cost of care for the general Medicaid population model. The arrangement will also focus on 13 clinical quality measures, including preventable hospital admissions, readmissions, and preventable emergency department visits, along with NCQA HEDIS measures.

"Fidelis Care is committed to our FQHC provider partners and understands the importance of addressing SDOH issues in providing quality care for many of our members," said Pantelis Karnoupakis, Vice President, Value-Based Payment Initiatives & Risk Adjustment, Fidelis Care. "Partnering with Yuvo Health ensures FQHCs can gain access to the technology and administrative support they need in order to thrive under value-based arrangements, which translates to better care for New Yorkers."

Recently, Yuvo Health announced that four FQHCs have joined the company's independent provider association (IPA): Long Island Select Healthcare, Metro Community Health Centers, Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center, and Advantage Care Health Centers. Earlier this year, the company revealed a $7.3 million seed round of funding to expand its initial program in downstate New York and strengthen partnerships with FQHCs in the greater New York area and beyond.

To learn how to take advantage of these innovative VBP arrangements with Yuvo Health, FQHCs and community health centers can visit here , as well as join their upcoming webinar, Achieving Payer-FQHC Partnership Success in a Value-Based Environment, by registering here.

About Yuvo Health:

Launched in January 2021, Yuvo Health was founded in New York City by a fully BIPOC team with the common goal of bringing fair, quality care to underserved communities. A team that shares first-hand experience of the impact quality health care can make, they strive to instill more compassionate care within healthcare systems. Yuvo Health is continuously proving their innovation and reliability by providing an industry-leading product of administrative and managed-care contracting solutions to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). Yuvo Health aims to relieve administrative pressure from FQHCs to allow them to focus completely on providing quality care to communities in need. While continuing to serve the downstate New York market, Yuvo Health anticipates providing their services across New York, the Midwest, and the Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information, please visit www.yuvohealth.com .

About Fidelis Care :

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org .

