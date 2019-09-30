Yuyu Pharma Unveils New Corporate Logo
Sep 30, 2019, 09:00 ET
SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu's corporate logo was first created in 1941 to honor the company's proud history and highlight Yuyu's image as a company on the cutting-edge of the industry.
The name "Yuyu" was created by the founder Teukhan Yu and has the meaning of moving forward to develop and prosper, like the water continuously flowing to the open sea.
"Today we are excited to launch our newly designed logo. It is a modernized version of the original double-Y logo. It represents our heritage and tradition, and at the same time illustrates our commitment to continue to grow and evolve.
This marks the start of a new era for Yuyu," said Executive Vice President and COO Robert Yu.
With its new brand design, Yuyu has created a more modern corporate image. The new Yuyu logo is clearer and simpler in design. The transition to the new brand design is due to be completed by middle of 2020.
About Yuyu Pharma
Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.
