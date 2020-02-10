Yuyu’s First Generic Newmacor’s 5-year Cumulative Sales Surpasses 40 Million Capsules

Newmacor soft capsule (Ingredient: Omega-3-acid ethyl esters90) was launched on February 1, 2015 and as of the end of January 2020, 41,725,440 capsules have been sold. Each Newmacor capsule is 25mm in length, so the total length of all the capsules sold in the last 5 years is 1,043km. In light of recent sales trends, Yuyu expects sales to reach 50M capsules by the end of this year.

Newmacor is a prescription drug registered (prescription code entry) with major general hospitals, university hospitals and secondary hospitals. It is prescribed in more than 1,000 hospitals across South Korea, including the National Medical Center, Bundang Seoul University Hospital, Yonsei University affiliated Yongin Severance Hospital and Korea University affiliated Guro Hospital.

Yuyu produces 12 of the 16 hypertriglyceridemia treating Omega-3 products in the market.

Yuyu Pharma's first generic soft capsule Newmacor is leading the growth of the domestic hypertriglyceridemia treating Omega-3 monotherapy market. Currently, there are 16 (including the original) hypertriglyceridemia treating Omega-3 monotherapy products in the market. Among these 16, 12 of them (including Newmacor) are produced by Yuyu.

Newmacor's main ingredient, Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Ester90, was never previously launched as a generic in the past despite the expiration of its patent in June 2013 due to it being an endogenous material that is difficult to test for bioequivalence. However, Yuyu was able to prove Newmacor's bioequivalence with the original product and was the first pharmaceutical company to receive authorization for its generic.

High concentration, high purity Omega-3 main ingredient through patented German technology working to reduce vascular disease

Newmacor's main ingredient is a high concentration, high purity Omega-3 produced by KD Pharma's patented SFE (Supercritical Fluid Extraction) and SFC (Supercritical Fluid Chromatography) technologies. SFE extracts the Omega-3 from the fish oil using liquefied C0 2 in ultra-high pressure and below 50˚c. Therefore, there is no Omega-3 acidification due to excessive heat. SFC is a technology that uses liquefied C0 2 as a mobile phase[1] to separate the main components to achieve greater than 99% purity.

EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), which are contained in Newmacor's main ingredient, Omega-3, have antithrombotic, antiarrhythmic, anti-atheroma effects as well as anti-inflammatory and endothelial cell protective effects, reducing the risk of vascular disease.

17.5% of adults older than 30 years have hypertriglyceridemia which can lead to various cardiovascular diseases

Hypertriglyceridemia is a condition where the concentration of triglyceride in the blood is more than 200mg / dL, causing various cardiovascular diseases such as pancreatitis and arteriosclerosis. According to the Korean Society of Geological Arteriosclerosis, hypertriglyceridemia patients accounted for 17.5% of adults over 30 years of age, among which 24.8% were male and 11% were female. In particular, men in their 40s were four times more likely than women. (Source: Dyslipidemia fact sheet in Korea, 2018.)

Hypertriglyceridemia is easy to overlook due to a lack of self-observable symptoms, but it is a disease that requires constant management because it is a typical cause of cardiovascular disease.

According to Yuyu Pharma's Head of ETC Marketing, Bon-yul Koo, "Newmacor soft capsules provides a wider range of options for patients and medical practitioners, and Yuyu will grow Newmacor into a blockbuster product in the hypertriglyceridemia treating Omega-3 monotherapy market which is estimated at 65 billion KRW annually."

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.

[1] The phase that moves components in the flow direction in chromatography.

