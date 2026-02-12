Yuzhong District Invites International Blogger to Immerse in Chongqing's "Bashi" Urban Culture

— Exploring the Life Philosophy of a Mountain City, from Millennia-Old Shu Embroidery to Nine-Grid Hotpot

CHONGQING, China, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is from Hello Chongqing: Yuzhong District recently invited a renowned international blogger to embark on an immersive journey through its historic yet dynamic cityscape. From Chaotianmen Wharf to the ancient Shibati Street, from intangible cultural heritage techniques to authentic local cuisine, the blogger experienced firsthand what locals affectionately call "bashi" – a state of comfort, ease, and life being just right.

Yuzhong, Chongqing: The Secret to Its Enduring Spirit Speed Speed

As China's youngest municipality, Chongqing finds its cultural heart in Yuzhong District, home to 800 years of history as the city's "mother town." Here, the Jialing River meets the Yangtze River, shaping the city's unique growth over centuries. This visit, themed around "bashi," took the blogger into the lanes and neighborhoods of Yuzhong to feel the warmth and depth of this mountain city.

Tea and Tranquility: Slow Life in a Covered Bowl

The first stop was Xinglin Bookstore in Yuzhong, known as the "Chongqing Literary Salon." The bookstore not only houses an extensive collection of literature on Chongqing but also serves authentic covered-bowl tea. He Xia, the bookstore's manager, explained: "A cup of covered-bowl tea perks you up in the morning, and another in the afternoon is how we like to unwind. A cup of tea and a good book – that's bashi."

Street Memories: Shibati's Revival and Continuity

The blogger then walked up Shibati, or "18 Steps," named after an ancient well once reached by 18 stone staircases. This street was once the vital artery connecting the city's upper and lower halves and remains a collective memory for older generations of Chongqing residents. Through urban regeneration efforts, Shibati has been preserved and revitalized as a traditional cultural district.

Xu Qiang, who has run a hotpot restaurant here for over 30 years, shared that his grandparents lived in Shibati, and his family chose to return after the renovation – a decision rooted in emotional attachment to the place. "For us, hotpot is more than food. It's part of life. We eat it when it's 40 degrees Celsius in summer, and we eat it to warm up in winter. After a meal, you feel completely at ease. That's bashi."

He also introduced the signature nine-grid pot, a symbol of Chongqing hotpot culture. The design originated from dockworkers who, due to financial constraints, shared a pot divided by grids – each person taking their own section. Over time, this practice became a hallmark of local culinary heritage.

Living Heritage: The Artistry of Face-Changing and Shu Embroidery

At a theater in Yuzhong, the blogger experienced Sichuan Opera face-changing up close. Cai Wencan, a face-changing performer, explained that the art form traces back to the mass migration from Hunan and Hubei to Sichuan, when settlers used rapid face-changing to scare off wild animals. Today, it has become a cultural calling card of the Sichuan-Chongqing region. He guided the blogger through the basics of opening and twirling the fan. "One minute on stage takes 10 years of practice," he said – a lesson the blogger quickly appreciated.

The journey continued with Shu embroidery, one of China's four famous embroidery traditions with a history of over 3,000 years. Wang Hui, a Chongqing arts and crafts master, demonstrated the intricate needlework that has sustained this art form for millennia. "Shu embroidery uses the finest needles in the world, with the smallest eyes," she said. She recalled how NBA star Stephen Curry visited Chongqing in the summer of 2025 and successfully threaded a needle on his first try. The blogger took up the challenge and succeeded after several attempts. "This is why they call him a sharpshooter," she laughed.

"Bashi" Deeper Defined: Openness, Resilience, Vitality

The visit was more than a city tour – it was a cultural encounter. A Yuzhong District official noted that "bashi" is not merely about comfort on the surface. It embodies the wisdom of generations who built their homes between mountains and rivers, a gentle response to the hardships of history, and a vitality rooted in everyday life.

Chongqing flows with time – ancient yet young, profound yet fashionable. Its 3,000-year intangible cultural heritage moves with quiet depth, while its bubbling hotpot overflows with exuberance. The city's "bashi" is a way of life, shaped by openness, sustained by resilience, and expressed in the ordinary moments of daily living.

"This is Chongqing. Ancient and young. Profound and fashionable. Its bashi is the vitality rooted in everyday life," the blogger reflected at the conclusion of the visit.

Yuzhong District continues to advance integrated cultural and tourism development, sharing the story of Chongqing's "mother town" with the world. Visitors from across the globe are welcome to walk up Shibati, taste the nine-grid pot, watch a Sichuan Opera performance, and experience the true meaning of bashi – through every stitch, every sip, and every shared meal.

SOURCE Hello Chongqing