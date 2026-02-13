CHONGQING, China, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is from Hello Chongqing: The Yuzhong District Government today released the latest episode of its "Meet Yuzhong" international media series, featuring foreign vlogger Jason's visit to the district's logistics hubs, commercial landmarks, and multinational enterprises. The episode highlights how the inland district has leveraged the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to attract Fortune Global 500 firms and international retailers, positioning itself as a two-way bridge between China's western region and global markets.

Yuzhong District Showcases Role as Chongqing’s Global Gateway in New Media Series Speed Speed

Logistics Corridor Cuts Transit Time by Over 20 Days

Located at the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, Yuzhong serves as the terminus of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade route linking China's western regions to Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe. The corridor reduces cargo transit time from Chongqing to Singapore by more than 20 days compared with traditional east coast sea routes, lowering logistics costs for both imports and exports.

In the episode, Jason visited Maersk's Greater China Chongqing office. "Chongqing is the only city in China with national-class logistics hubs for water, land, and air transport," said Richard Liu, the office's representative. "This gives us multimodal connectivity that is operationally efficient and scalable." The Danish shipping giant established its Chongqing office in Yuzhong to serve inland manufacturing and trade flows.

Michelin-Starred Restaurant Opens China First Store in Yuzhong

The episode also featured Aleia, a Michelin-starred Spanish restaurant that opened its first China location in Yuzhong in 2024. Deng Yi, the restaurant's general manager, told Jason that the district's streamlined business registration process and rising local demand for international cuisine were decisive factors.

"Yuzhong's service team treated us not as an outsider but as a local partner," Deng said. "That level of institutional openness matters more than rent subsidies."

Uruguayan gemstone importer Dragon Vast Corporation also features in the episode. The company uses the Land-Sea Corridor to bring amethysts — Uruguay's national stone — directly to Chongqing. Ben Xiang, the company's regional director, said the route "turned inland logistics from a bottleneck into a selling point."

Raffles City Chongqing Becomes Hub for Multinationals

Jason's visit included Raffles City Chongqing, a mixed-use complex developed by CapitalLand at the historic Chaotianmen dock. The landmark is part of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity and now hosts tenants including AIA, Standard Chartered, and Maersk.

Lu Kai, general manager of the project, said its design — modeled after sailing vessels — references Chongqing's maritime heritage while its function reflects "an intentional pivot toward global service industries."

Cross-Border Commerce Reshapes Local Consumption

Yuzhong's internationalization is also evident in everyday retail. Shopping malls such as WFC Mall now stock South American fresh fruit, European dairy, and Southeast Asian processed foods arriving via the Land-Sea Corridor. Summer Gao, general manager of WFC Mall, told Jason that the corridor "changed Chongqing from an endpoint into a two-way bridge" for specialty goods.

The district's blend of traditional Chongqing cuisine with international dining — such as cold noodles served with specialty coffee, or hotpot paired with steak — reflects broader demographic shifts. Officials said the presence of expatriate residents, consular staff, and regional headquarters personnel has accelerated demand for international schools, medical services, and retail formats.

Outlook

With ongoing upgrades to the Land-Sea Corridor and a newly designated International Headquarters Economy Zone, Yuzhong District aims to deepen its role as a service platform for cross-border trade and investment. The district is currently piloting simplified customs clearance for perishable goods and expanded foreign currency settlement pilots for regional enterprises.

"We measure connectivity not only in tons or containers, but in how quickly an idea or a product can move from overseas into this market," said a representative from the Yuzhong District Commerce Committee. "That speed defines whether we are truly a gateway."

SOURCE Hello Chongqing