YWCA Greater Los Angeles Welcomes Lisa Hirsch Marin as Chief Program Officer

Envision Consulting Celebrates Placing Exceptional Leader

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YWCA Greater Los Angeles (YWCA-GLA) proudly announces the appointment of Lisa Hirsch Marin, LCSW, MSOD as its new Chief Program Officer (CPO). As a recognized expert in the fields of behavioral health, violence against women and children, culturally supportive trauma-informed services, housing, and organizational development, Marin will help the YWCA-GLA continue its mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Lisa Hirsch Marin, Chief Program Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to our team," said Lori Carmona, CEO of YWCA-GLA. "Her extensive experience, successful track record, and alignment with YWCA's values make her the ideal candidate to lead our programs."

As Chief Program Officer, Marin will bring her remarkable ability to lead compassionate and mission-driven programs, expand funding streams, advocate for legislative change on behalf of women and children, and align change efforts with organizational goals. Her aptitude for building effective partnerships, coupled with her strategic planning skills and outcome driven data analysis positions her as a transformative leader poised to drive impactful change within YWCA-GLA and the communities served.

"I am excited about bringing my passion and experience to serve an organization with a rich and transformative history," said Marin. "The YWCA of Greater Los Angeles has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to supporting learning, wellness, safety and equity for women, children, and families. I am honored to join a great team, an amazing CEO and a strong Board of Directors, as we implement the next chapter to remove barriers for marginalized populations, challenge the systems that have created generational cycles of poverty, and ensure a brighter future for all those served."

Lisa's appointment follows an extensive recruitment process, during which her dedication to social advocacy, analytical rigor, and collaborative spirit distinguished her as the standout candidate among hundreds of applicants.

