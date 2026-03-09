YY Group Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Estimated revenue of US$57 million to US$58 million, up 38.7% to 41.1% YOY

Estimated gross profit of US$7.5 million to US$8 million, up 42.6% to 52.1% YOY

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. These results are subject to final review and will be confirmed when YY Group reports its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Unaudited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Based on management's preliminary review of full year 2025 financial performance, YY Group expects:

Revenue in the range of US$57 million to US$58 million, representing growth of approximately 38.7% to 41.1% compared with full year 2024 revenue of US$41.1 million.

Gross profit between US$7.5 million to US$8 million, representing growth of approximately 42.6% to 52.1% compared with full year 2024 gross profit of US$5.26 million.

Gross margin in the range of 13.2% to 13.8%, compared with full year 2024 gross margin of 12.8%.

Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group, commented, "Our preliminary fiscal year 2025 results demonstrate the significant progress we have made in scaling YY Group into a diversified, multi-market workforce outsourcing and facilities management platform. An estimated year-over-year revenue increase of approximately 40% reflects strong growth across both our on-demand staffing and IFM verticals, with meaningful contributions from businesses acquired during the year. Our expanded resource base has enabled us to invest decisively in the regional capacity and operational infrastructure needed to sustain our rapid revenue growth trajectory. We look forward to sharing our complete results and our outlook for 2026 in the coming weeks."

Jason Phua, Chief Financial Officer of YY Group, continued, "Estimated full-year revenue growth of approximately 40% underscores our disciplined execution during a year of significant investment and expansion. Gross profit grew in line with or ahead of revenue across our estimated range, and we expect gross margins to remain stable to improving as scale efficiencies continue to increase across our platform. While we continued to invest heavily in new markets, capabilities, and acquisitions throughout the year, the underlying economics of our core business continue to strengthen. We are confident in maintaining this strong momentum heading into 2026."

The Company expects to report full results for fiscal year 2025 on or around March 31, 2026. The FY2025 estimates above are based on unaudited management accounts and are subject to finalization upon completion of the annual audit. These estimates are based on a USD/SGD full-year average exchange rate of 1.3056 as of December 31, 2025.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market in Hong Kong, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

