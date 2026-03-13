YY Group Welcomes The Landmark Bangkok to Growing Hospitality Client Portfolio

New Manpower Outsourcing Contract Advances Subsidiary YY Circle Thailand's Path to Meaningful Scale, Adds to 2026 Revenue Visibility

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that its Thailand subsidiary, YY Circle (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("YY Circle Thailand"), has signed a one-year manpower outsourcing contract with The Landmark Bangkok, one of Thailand's most prominent luxury hotels. The agreement further strengthens YY Circle Thailand's growing portfolio of premium hospitality clients and advances the Company's strategy to build Thailand into its next significant manpower revenue contributor alongside its subsidiaries in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

Since joining YY Group in June 2025, YY Circle Thailand has rapidly built a portfolio of internationally recognized hotel clients, including Central Group, CP All, Shangri-La, Banyan Tree, Hyatt, Sheraton, and JW Marriott. The five-star Landmark Bangkok further extends the Company's reach within Thailand's luxury hospitality segment and increases the density of its client base in the Bangkok metropolitan area, driving greater operational efficiency and workforce utilization. The addition of this iconic property to YY Circle Thailand's client roster also reinforces the Company's reputation as a trusted workforce partner to the highest tier of Bangkok's hospitality market.

Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of YY Group Holding Limited, commented, "Winning The Landmark Bangkok represents another important step in our Thailand growth story. Each new partnership with a world-class hotel property strengthens our operational footprint, deepens our talent pool, and moves us closer to reaching the operational density needed to achieve scale in the Thai market. Thailand represents one of the most compelling hospitality workforce opportunities in Southeast Asia, and our continued investment in regional capacity and operational infrastructure is enabling us to capture these opportunities at an accelerating pace. We are confident that YY Circle Thailand is on a clear trajectory to join our Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia subsidiaries as a core growth engine for our manpower segment."

Jirapat Haetanurak, Co-founder and Country Director of YY Circle Thailand, added, "The Landmark Bangkok is one of Thailand's most iconic hotels and a property we are proud to serve. This win reflects premier hospitality operators' growing confidence in our people, our technology-enabled staffing model, and our ability to deliver consistent service quality at scale. With each new client, we are building the operational presence needed to make Thailand a major market for YY Group, and we see significant runway ahead."

This client win strengthens YY Group's position in Thailand's premium hospitality workforce market, where rising international tourism and increasing demand for flexible, compliant manpower solutions continue to create attractive growth opportunities. The Company will continue pursuing partnerships with leading hotel brands as part of its broader strategy to scale its Thailand operations and build long-term recurring revenue streams in one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited