YY Group Launches Bursary Award for Gig Workers Pursuing Higher Education

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), and its subsidiary, YY Circle SG, today announced the launch of the YY Circle Bursary Award, a new initiative designed to fund higher education for Singaporean workers on its on-demand staffing platform. The program plays a key role in YY Group's corporate social responsibility commitment to fostering educational development and supporting the next generation of talent in Singapore.

YY Group Bursary Award

"At YY Group, we believe education is the foundation of progress," said Mr. Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of YY Group. "The YY Circle Bursary Award is designed to ease financial pressures so our gig workers can focus on furthering their education and reaching their full potential. This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting Singapore's next generation of leaders by investing in young talent and cultivating a community of resilient, skilled, and socially conscious individuals who will help shape the nation's future."

The YY Circle Bursary Award is open to full-time Singaporean students enrolled in polytechnics, polytechnic foundation programs and universities. Awards are granted based on a Per Capita Income (PCI) eligibility criterion, ensuring that financial assistance reaches students who need it most. The award amount varies depending on the applicant's level of study and PCI bracket.

About YY Holdings Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market in Hong Kong, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

Mark Niu, Chief Strategy Officer,

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited