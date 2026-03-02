YY Group Malaysia Subsidiary to Grow Retail Promoter Workforce Fivefold, Targeting US$14 Million in 2026 Revenue

Strategic Expansion Deepens Retail Sector Penetration, Strengthening and Diversifying Revenue Pipeline

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced its subsidiary, YY Circle Malaysia, projects approximately US$14 million in revenue for 2026, driven by an expansion of its retail promoter workforce from 120 to 600 personnel across Malaysian supermarket chains.

Retail promoter staffing is in high demand in Malaysia's large and growing retail sector. The Company's strategic operational expansion in this segment is forecasted to contribute an estimated 15% to 20% increase in revenue for YY Circle Malaysia, making it a meaningful growth driver beyond the subsidiary's hospitality core. The Company will manage this workforce through its proprietary YY Circle platform, delivering trusted, data-driven scheduling, deployment and performance tracking solutions at scale.

"Our rapid scaling of this specialized retail workforce demonstrates the versatility of our digital platform," said Ken Teng, YY Group's Director of Southeast Asia. "Broadening our presence in Malaysia's retail sector diversifies our service mix and creates a more resilient revenue base, while laying the groundwork for further expansion into additional verticals."

"Malaysia was our first overseas market to reach meaningful scale, and growing our retail promoter workforce by fivefold reflects the market's strong demand for our specialized manpower solutions," said Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group. "This expansion not only reinforces our overall revenue growth trajectory for the 2026 fiscal year but also raises YY Circle Malaysia's profile among nationally-recognized brands, paving the way for broader growth."

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

