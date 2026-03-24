YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Appoints Arros AI Co-Founder Kai Yang as Chief AI Scientist to Accelerate AI-Powered Workforce Platform Development

Appointment Deepens the Company's AI Capabilities as It Scales Toward Its FY2026 US$103 Million to US$110 Million Revenue Targets

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced the appointment of Mr. Kai Yang as Chief AI Scientist, effective April 1, 2026. In this newly created role, Mr. Yang will lead the development and deployment of AI-powered capabilities across the Company's YY Circle workforce platform as YY Group advances its ambition to build the leading AI-powered hospitality workforce platform globally.

Mr. Yang is the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Arros AI, where he developed an AI-powered recruiting system that reduced recruiter workloads by approximately 80%. Arros AI is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program and recently entered into a strategic technology partnership with YY Group to integrate AI-powered candidate screening and interviewing capabilities into the YY Circle platform. Prior to co-founding Arros AI, Mr. Yang founded Moyin Tech Inc. in Beijing, which was accepted into Y Combinator China (now MiraclePlus), where it raised approximately US$3 million in funding.

Mr. Yang holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and statistics from the University of Toronto and a master's degree in statistics from Harvard University. His research background is rooted in the University of Toronto's AI ecosystem, where his work in deep learning and natural language processing was shaped by the pioneering research of Professor Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist widely regarded as the "Godfather of AI."

Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group, commented, "Building on our partnership with Arros AI, Kai Yang's appointment as Chief AI Scientist marks an important step in our journey to build the world's leading AI-powered hospitality workforce platform. His deep expertise in AI-driven recruiting technology – including building a system that reduced recruiter workloads by 80% – combined with his entrepreneurial track record, uniquely positions him to accelerate the integration of AI across our YY Circle platform. As we scale toward our FY2026 revenue targets of US$103 million to US$110 million, embedding AI into our core recruiting infrastructure is key to improving platform efficiency, reducing time-to-fill for our clients, and supporting higher margins."

In his role as Chief AI Scientist, Mr. Yang will focus on:

Accelerating YY Group's evolution into an AI-native, scalable workforce platform

Strengthening the Company's capabilities in conversational AI, intelligent automation, and machine-learning powered candidate ranking systems

Improving efficiency across candidate discovery, screening, and interviewing to support the scalability of YY Circle across multiple geographies

Kai Yang said, "YY Group's scale across Southeast Asia's hospitality workforce market, combined with the YY Circle platform's global reach, creates an ideal environment to deploy AI recruiting technology at meaningful scale. I am excited to help build the AI and large language model infrastructure that enables YY Circle to match candidates to opportunities faster, more accurately, and more efficiently – across 12 countries and growing. This is the kind of real-world, high-volume application where AI can deliver transformative operational impact."

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited