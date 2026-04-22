YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Unveils Scalable AI Training Data Strategy to Power Next-Generation Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Leverages a 500,000-user workforce network across 12 countries to generate structured real-world AI training datasets

Unlocks high-margin, data-driven revenue opportunities and global technology partnerships

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced the strategic expansion of its technology ecosystem with the introduction of an AI training data platform. The scalable solution is designed to generate high-quality, real-world human data for robotics and artificial intelligence applications, addressing a critical constraint in AI development: the lack of structured human activity data required to train systems for autonomous physical execution.

As part of the initial rollout, the Company is initiating the establishment of a dedicated training and data collection facility in Johor, Malaysia, focused on the structured capture of real-world human workflows across service environments. The initiative is intended to enable YY Group to convert operational tasks into high-fidelity datasets used to train AI models and humanoid robotic systems for real-world deployment.

The platform will be powered by the YY Circle App, allowing YY Group to mobilize its network of more than 500,000 users across 12 countries into structured data collection roles. Through dedicated "Data Collection" shifts, the Company aims to generate large-scale datasets efficiently by leveraging its existing global operational infrastructure.

"This strategic initiative reflects the evolution of YY Group's platform capabilities beyond workforce services and into the AI data infrastructure layer," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group Holding Limited. "By leveraging our global network, we are uniquely positioned to generate the real-world human data required for AI systems to operate effectively in physical spaces. This expansion aligns YY Group with the next generation of intelligent systems being developed by global technology leaders."

The AI training data platform is expected to expand YY Group's capabilities into higher-margin, technology-driven solutions and is designed to position the Company as a scalable, on-the-ground data infrastructure partner for global technology companies developing robotics and artificial intelligence systems.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality and workforce markets in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and other markets in which the Company operates (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition, (vii) the Company's ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize AI training data services and related infrastructure, (viii) the completion and operational readiness of the planned training facility in Johor, Malaysia, (ix) the Company's ability to enter into commercial agreements for AI training data services on favorable terms, or at all, (x) market demand for real-world AI training data, which may not develop as anticipated, and (xi) the Company's ability to develop or procure the specialized technology and equipment required to capture AI-grade training data. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited