YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Joins Singapore Hotel Association as Associate Member

Membership enhances YY Group's regional visibility and deepens engagement with Singapore's hospitality industry

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that it has become an Associate Member of the Singapore Hotel Association ("SHA"), the national industry association for Singapore's hotel sector.

SHA plays a central role in shaping industry policy, standards, and workforce development in one of the world's most competitive hospitality markets. Its membership currently comprises 173 hotels, representing approximately 80% of Singapore's licensed hotel room inventory. Associate Membership formally connects YY Group to SHA's network of hotel members and partner organizations, reinforcing the Company's position within an ecosystem it has served for many years.

YY Group will participate in SHA's full program of member activities, including selected seminars and workshops, mini exhibitions hosted on SHA platforms, SHA's annual Hospitality Exchange conference, and the SHA Annual General Meeting. The Company will also have the opportunity to sponsor dedicated educational sessions for SHA's hotel members on its areas of industry expertise, such as AI-powered workforce solutions, intelligent infrastructure, and agentic and robotic automation.

"Singapore is home to one of the most demanding and forward-looking hospitality markets in the world, and SHA sits at the center of it," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. "Joining as an Associate Member deepens the relationships we have built with the hotel community we already serve and creates new touchpoints to listen, contribute, and shape conversations around hospitality workforce solutions, technology, and operational excellence. We look forward to being an active and constructive participant in the Association's mission."

YY Group views its SHA Associate Membership as a natural extension of its long-standing focus on the hospitality sector and its commitment to working alongside hotel operators to advance technology adoption, workforce standards, and operational outcomes across the market.

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities – progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management – to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and other markets in which the Company operates, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, (vi) our ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize our AI-powered products and capabilities, including through strategic partnerships, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited